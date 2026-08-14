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Home > Politics > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr. Reveals Trump Eats 'Boxes and Boxes of McDonald's' While Traveling Over Food Poisoning Fears

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. has revealed just how much his boss is in love with McDonald's.

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Aug. 14 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has given Americans a look into Donald Trump's diet, RadarOnline.com can reveal, claiming the president is all about McDonald's.

During an interview on the podcast Net Positive, the Health Sec. shared Trump is fearful of getting food poisoning, so he sticks to what he's most comfortable with: fast-food chains.

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'It's Just Boxes and Boxes of McDonald's'

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Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. opened up the president's usual eating habits.

"When you get on his airplane, it's just boxes and boxes of McDonald's," RFK Jr. said on the podcast. After being asked if he's ever attempted to correct the president's diet, RFK Jr. made it clear he refuses to go down that route.

He explained, "I'm not like a scold. He eats really good food most of the time, but when he's traveling, he likes to eat food from national chains because he's scared of getting food poisoning."

"When he's at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, that's the best food; it's all fresh produce, and a lot of it is locally sourced. So he is eating good food most of the time," the 72-year-old claimed.

Critics were quick to get on RFK Jr.'s comments, as one social media user said, "(Trump) wants the world to believe he's healthy and only weighs 238 pounds. Sure."

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Trump's 'Unhinged' Eating Habits

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'When you get on his airplane, it's just boxes and boxes of McDonald's,' the Health Sec. claimed of his boss.

Another claimed, "The food and hygiene standards at Trump's properties are notoriously poor." Last month, Trump's National Golf Club Washington, D.C., in Potomac Falls, Virginia, was flagged by health officials for health code violations.

"McDonald's is disgusting, though," a critic added, and one quipped, "He's scared of food poisoning, and he eats McDonald's?"

This is not the first time RFK Jr. has been open about Trump's diet, previously highlighting the junk food he eats. In a conversation with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, on her podcast, RFK Jr. revealed who in the administration has the most "unhinged" eating habits.

"The president," he responded at the time. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he's alive, but he is."

In 2025, Trump reportedly had a red button installed in the Oval Office that, once pressed, has a staffer deliver a Diet Coke.

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Trump Accused of Being on Obesity Drug

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Source: MEGA

Trump is scared of getting 'food poisoning,' according to RFK Jr.

Despite his risky diet, RFK Jr. claimed that it does not impact the president's energy level. "He's got an incredible amount of energy. I've never seen anything like it," he told Joe Rogan in February. "And particularly with the food he eats."

However, while his team has done their best to paint Trump as a healthy human, claims previously spread that the oldest president ever elected had received access to an experimental obesity drug through the FDA's compassionate-use program.

The program is usually reserved for patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions who are unable to access investigational treatments through traditional clinical trials. At the time, Rep. Ted Lieu questioned whether Trump had received the treatment.

Following backlash and theories that Trump was not doing well, spokesperson Kush Desai responded on X, "This application was not for the President."

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Trump V. '20 Pounds Heavier'

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Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Despite his diet, RFK Jr. previously claimed Trump has an 'incredible amount of energy.'

Trump's fear of looking overweight has also deterred him from wearing a bulletproof vest on occasion. Less than a week after a gunman attempted to kill him during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Trump was asked whether he would consider wearing the protective vest.

"I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier," he joked at the time.

Trump explained, "These guys, they look so good, some of these guys. Some of these guys are physical specimens… I don't want to be near him. If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, get a vest."

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