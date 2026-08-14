RFK Jr. Reveals Trump Eats 'Boxes and Boxes of McDonald's' While Traveling Over Food Poisoning Fears

"When you get on his airplane, it's just boxes and boxes of McDonald's," RFK Jr. said on the podcast. After being asked if he's ever attempted to correct the president's diet, RFK Jr. made it clear he refuses to go down that route.

He explained, "I'm not like a scold. He eats really good food most of the time, but when he's traveling, he likes to eat food from national chains because he's scared of getting food poisoning."

"When he's at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, that's the best food; it's all fresh produce, and a lot of it is locally sourced. So he is eating good food most of the time," the 72-year-old claimed.

Critics were quick to get on RFK Jr.'s comments, as one social media user said, "(Trump) wants the world to believe he's healthy and only weighs 238 pounds. Sure."