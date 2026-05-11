Mar-a-Lago's Secret Rules to Protect Barron Trump, 20, Revealed — As First Lady Melania Fights to Shield Reclusive Son's Privacy

People close to the first lady say Melania has carefully orchestrated Barron's extremely private lifestyle for years.

While the president embraced rallies, cameras, and nonstop media coverage during his political rise, Melania reportedly worked behind the scenes to shield her only child from public scrutiny.

A political source told People: "Melania definitely protects her son against anyone taking videos or shots of him that would put him at a disadvantage or portray him in a bad way."

The insider added she would "put her foot down if necessary, but nothing stressful like that has happened."

Another source said, "Melania would go to the ends of the earth to protect Barron from any evil intentions from people," while insisting "nothing like this happened during the holidays."