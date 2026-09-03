Megyn Kelly Branded 'Pathetic' After Calling Michelle Obama a 'Stone-Hearted Sociopath' Who Tried to 'Humiliate' Barack
Sept. 3 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Critics called out Megyn Kelly for lashing out at Michelle Obama during an episode of her podcast, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Fox News anchor called the one-time First Lady a "stone-hearted sociopath" and attacked her parenting, alleging that Obama "does not actually enjoy being a mother."
Megyn Kelly Went on a Rant Against Michelle Obama
Megyn welcomed her friend and fellow podcaster Jesse Kelly (no relation) onto her show, and the two proceeded to rip into the Obamas, especially after Michelle said on her own IMO podcast that she did not miss "the energy and excitement" of her adult daughters living at home.
The duo claimed this comment seemingly showed Michelle was not a fan of motherhood. They also brought up a clip in which Michelle imitated former President Barack Obama choking back tears after dropping off their eldest daughter, Malia, at college.
Megyn accused Michelle of trying to "humiliate" her husband and called her a "stone-hearted sociopath" for mocking his emotional vulnerability.
"Obviously, he's the sentimental one between the two of them," she said. "I think the reason he was probably trying to hold it in was that he's married to a stone-cold sociopath."
Megyn Kelly Wants Michelle and Barack Obama to 'Divorce'
But Megyn wasn't done there, shockingly claiming that Michelle resents Barack and arguing the couple should separate.
"Just get a divorce. Barack Obama would have no trouble finding somebody to actually love him, and root for him, and have stars in her eyes for him," she continued, doubling down on her criticism by calling Michelle a "steaming heap of negativity."
Jesse agreed, tacking on, "Have you ever heard in the 20 years the Obamas have been in the public eye, do you ever remember a time of that woman seeming genuinely full of joy and happiness?"
"She's always mad, she's always miserable, always offended," Jesse added. "It's a constant state of affairs."
Megyn Kelly Feels the Wrath of Critics
Critics swiftly let Megyn know that they disagreed with her assessment.
One person on Reddit slammed Megyn as "f-----g pathetic."
Another person asked, "Why do you care? That's the bigger story. Why are you so obsessed with other women? Why?"
Meanwhile, a third critic aimed at both commentators, saying: "The weird ones are you two obsessing over every single thing she says or does!" "
Megyn Kelly Says Michelle Obama's Daughters 'Flew the Coop'
Megyn has taken issue with Michelle in the past – particularly regarding her parenting skills. In July, the podcaster raged that Michelle's daughters are not often seen publicly with their mother because of her negativity and alleged "narcissism."
"This is what poor Barack has been dealing with for 20-30 years now," she said of the former POTUS, 64. "I mean, no wonder the guy is so gray so prematurely."
"No wonder the girls fled the coop," she continued, referring to Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, who both live in Los Angeles and are respectively pursuing careers and higher education goals. "And you never see pictures, really, of the four of them."
"I'm sure they're so happy to be rid of this non-stop negativity," Kelly noted. "Negative Nelly all the time!"