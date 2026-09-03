Megyn Kelly Branded 'Pathetic' After Calling Michelle Obama a 'Stone-Hearted Sociopath' Who Tried to 'Humiliate' Barack

Megyn welcomed her friend and fellow podcaster Jesse Kelly (no relation) onto her show, and the two proceeded to rip into the Obamas, especially after Michelle said on her own IMO podcast that she did not miss "the energy and excitement" of her adult daughters living at home.

The duo claimed this comment seemingly showed Michelle was not a fan of motherhood. They also brought up a clip in which Michelle imitated former President Barack Obama choking back tears after dropping off their eldest daughter, Malia, at college.

Megyn accused Michelle of trying to "humiliate" her husband and called her a "stone-hearted sociopath" for mocking his emotional vulnerability.

"Obviously, he's the sentimental one between the two of them," she said. "I think the reason he was probably trying to hold it in was that he's married to a stone-cold sociopath."