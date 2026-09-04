EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Defense 'Knows They Can Win This Thing,' Lawyer Claims — As Case Declared a Mistrial After Jury Fails to Come to Decision

Jurors spent nearly a week behind closed doors deliberating, letting the judge know several times that they were deadlocked.

On Friday, September 4, after 37 hours of discussion and debate, the nine women and three men sent a note saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to."

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington appeared livid, as all indications were that 11 of the jurors had reportedly come to a not guilty verdict, while one lone juror dissented.

After the decision came down, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz met with reporters outside the court and declared that he would not be making a decision on any possible retrial on Friday.

"I have never been swayed to act a certain way or make certain decisions based upon public sentiment," he said, sharing that he will take his time before making his next move.