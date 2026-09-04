'There'll Be a Price': Trump Goes Off on Lindsay Clancy After Case Is Declared a Mistrial Following Drama in the Courtroom
Sept. 4 2026, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Even Donald Trump is weighing in on Lindsay Clancy's shocking mistrial, RadarOnline.com can report.
Clancy's murder trial came to a sudden end after jurors remained hopelessly deadlocked on a verdict for nearly a week.
Donald Trump Speaks Out on the Decision
Clancy, 36, admitted to strangling her kids to death with exercise bands, but insisted overmedication and postpartum psychosis drove her to the crime.
The defense was a strong one, and seemingly divided the 9 women and 3 men on the jury, with 11 all agreeing on one verdict, while the 12th remained steadfast in his own convictions.
The debate over Clancy's competency in the deaths of her three young children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8-months, was equally as intense among true crime followers outside the courthouse.
Count Trump among them. Moments after the mistrial, a reporter in the Oval Office asked the president for his take.
"I assume there’s going to be another trial. It’s a terrible situation," Trump said. "Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse."
He continued: "But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be a mental institution or jail or something. But I guess they’re going to go through another trial. It’s too bad."
Judge William Sullivan Had 'No Choice' But to Declare a Mistrial
As Radar reported, after nearly six weeks of testimony, including six days of deadlocked deliberations, Judge William Sullivan told the court he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial Friday, August 4.
Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, was frustrated, believing a lone juror was holding out on a unanimous verdict that would have favored the mom.
Before banging his gavel to seal his decision, Reddington threw the court into chaos when he was granted a surprise stay to appeal the ruling, asking that the juror be removed and replaced, and to start deliberations again.
After a pause of more than two hours, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court denied the appeal. Sullivan then dismissed the jurors and made his decision official.
Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Was Upset With the Decision
Outside the courthouse, Reddington blasted the juror whom he believes denied Clancy of an acquittal.
"They know they were robbed by one man, for whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks of the lives of these other jurors that were so attentive, so beautiful, so wonderful," he blasted. "You could see how defeated they were sitting there."
"I got a funny feeling they would have gone on for another week if they had to. So I hope that guy can sleep well at night."
Could There Be a Retrial?
The decision to order a retrial rests with state prosecutors, who refused to weigh in either way on the possibility after the emotionally draining proceedings.
"I understand that this has been an emotional trial for everyone," Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said outside the court. "This case was about Lindsay Clancy and what she did... the cruel and calculated killing of three innocents."
"This was and has always been about getting justice for those three little babies," Cruz said. "Children were murdered and it’s our job to seek justice."