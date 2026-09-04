'There'll Be a Price': Trump Goes Off on Lindsay Clancy After Case Is Declared a Mistrial Following Drama in the Courtroom

Clancy, 36, admitted to strangling her kids to death with exercise bands, but insisted overmedication and postpartum psychosis drove her to the crime.

The defense was a strong one, and seemingly divided the 9 women and 3 men on the jury, with 11 all agreeing on one verdict, while the 12th remained steadfast in his own convictions.

The debate over Clancy's competency in the deaths of her three young children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8-months, was equally as intense among true crime followers outside the courthouse.

Count Trump among them. Moments after the mistrial, a reporter in the Oval Office asked the president for his take.

"I assume there’s going to be another trial. It’s a terrible situation," Trump said. "Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse."

He continued: "But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be a mental institution or jail or something. But I guess they’re going to go through another trial. It’s too bad."