O.J. Simpson Busted Laughing About Murder Trial in Eerie Behind-the-Scenes Clip — Years After Being Found Not Guilty

The new Investigation Discovery four-part documentary series O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil tracked down producers, creators, and others who worked on the ill-fated prank show, with several admitting their disgust and discomfort at taking part in the bizarre project, conceived as Simpson's answer to MTV's then-wildly popular Punk'd.

Juiced never made it onto broadcast or cable TV, instead eventually surfacing as a pay-per-view special and DVD.

"I think we actually lifted a couple curtains to reveal more aspects of O.J.," one of the producers was heard saying in a voice-over, as behind-the-scenes footage showed Simpson laughing in the front passenger seat of a car and slurring his words

"All they remember is, bloody Bronco, bloody Bronco," Simpson joked, referring to the infamous white Ford Bronco chase that unfolded after he failed to surrender to authorities.

Simpson was eventually arrested at his Brentwood, California, mansion and charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.