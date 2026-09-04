O.J. Simpson Busted Laughing About Murder Trial in Eerie Behind-the-Scenes Clip — Years After Being Found Not Guilty
Sept. 4 2026, Updated 5:31 p.m. ET
A shocking new docuseries is exposing never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of a jovial O.J. Simpson filming his ill-fated 2006 prank show Juiced, including the late NFL star laughing and joking about his infamous double murder trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The hour-long hidden-camera special featured Simpson springing pranks on unsuspecting participants before delivering his catchphrase, "You've been Juiced!" But newly unearthed footage reveals far darker moments behind the scenes, including an apparently boozed-up Simpson making a chilling crack to a crew member, "Stop killing your wife."
O.J. Simpson Joked About the 'Bloody Bronco' in Video
The new Investigation Discovery four-part documentary series O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil tracked down producers, creators, and others who worked on the ill-fated prank show, with several admitting their disgust and discomfort at taking part in the bizarre project, conceived as Simpson's answer to MTV's then-wildly popular Punk'd.
Juiced never made it onto broadcast or cable TV, instead eventually surfacing as a pay-per-view special and DVD.
"I think we actually lifted a couple curtains to reveal more aspects of O.J.," one of the producers was heard saying in a voice-over, as behind-the-scenes footage showed Simpson laughing in the front passenger seat of a car and slurring his words
"All they remember is, bloody Bronco, bloody Bronco," Simpson joked, referring to the infamous white Ford Bronco chase that unfolded after he failed to surrender to authorities.
Simpson was eventually arrested at his Brentwood, California, mansion and charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
'The Prank Show Was a Front to Try to Get O.J.'s Confession'
"The prank show was a front to try to get O.J.'s confession," producer Todd Lewis explained in the docuseries' promo, as cameras cut back to the seemingly tipsy Simpson in the car
"I know who did it. I know exactly who did it," The Juice was seen proclaiming about the double murder in the footage.
"Tell me, he just said what I think he said," Lewis exclaimed back on camera to ID's camera crew, as Simpson continued, "Tell you guys that right now. You motherf------ be prepared."
O.J. Simpson Prank Show Producers 'Ashamed'
At the start of the YouTube promo clip, Lewis told producers, " I've been ashamed for 20 years of my participation in this project."
O.J. was then seen walking through a bar in behind-the-scenes footage, drunkenly stating, "Stop killing your wife."
The former Hertz car rental spokesman was acquitted by a Los Angeles jury in October 1995 of the gruesome murders of Nicole and Goldman, although he was later found liable for the wrongful deaths of the two in a 1997 civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families, which The Naked Gun star never did in his lifetime.
O.J. died on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76 after a battle with prostate cancer.
Producers 'Didn’t Want Anything That Had to Do With the Murders'
One producer said of the project, "Initially, we didn’t want anything that had to do with the murders. Like, I wanted to stay far away from that."
But O.J. started getting loose with his lips after drinking beers, which he was seen doing throughout several clips released so far.
Journalist Scaachi Koul explained in the new doc, "We just thought we were making a fun prank show, and we didn’t think anybody would start talking about murder. What are you talking about?" regarding how O.J. would bring up the topic.
In another scene, the former Heisman Trophy winner boasted that he knew he would be acquitted.
"Trained detectives went in and saw nothing, looking for blood,” O.J. said. “All these law enforcement guys knew that the verdict would be not guilty."