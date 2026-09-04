Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick and New Wife Rachel Danis Seen Smiling in NYC Before Bombshell Mistrial Decision
Sept. 4 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's now-ex-husband was spotted smiling in New York City before the trial of the year came to a stumbling halt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Patrick Clancy, who filed for divorce from Lindsay in 2024, was photographed with infertility specialist Rachel Danis, his new wife.
Patrick Clancy Strolls With New Wife Amid Trial
In photos obtained by The New York Post, Patrick was seen wearing blue shorts and an orange Patagonia jacket over a button-down shirt. He wore athletic sneakers as he walked hand in hand with his new wife.
Rachel had on a pair of black leggings and similar athletic shoes. She, too, wore long sleeves, sporting a white puffer jacket with a brown satchel bag on top.
Patrick Clancy Married Rachel Danis Three Years After Kids Were Killed
Patrick and Lindsay finalized their divorce before the start of her murder trial in mid-2026, during which she answered for killing her three children. Her defense attorneys argued Lindsay entered a state of psychosis, leading to the tragedy.
The pair's divorce was initiated about 13 months after the January 2023 incident. He married Danis in April 2026.
Lindsay Clancy Case Results in Mistrial
After the jury deliberated for days, the foreperson expressed concerns about reaching a consensus. He told the judge there was a singular hold out who allegedly refused to let the legal definition of reasonable doubt sway his judgment. The foreperson claimed the individual, who was not identified per jury confidentiality, "refused to apply the law."
The individual was not replaced with an alternate, and no headway on the jury members' opinions was made. The judge attempted to send the jury back multiple times, but was forced to declare a mistrial.
Before the official decision for a retrial was made, Lindsay's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, filed a petition with the Plymouth County Superior Court to further question the holdout juror.
In the filing, the attorney argued, "The court’s refusal to consider evidence that a juror is refusing to follow the applicable law regarding criminal responsibility should be corrected promptly to preserve the integrity of the court system."
They added, "Intervention is necessary in this case to avoid an avoidable mistrial of a case that is so time and labor-intensive and that has captured so much public attention. It is also necessary to preserve the Defendant’s right to a fair trial by unbiased jurors applying the law and to avoid violating the Equal Protection Clause of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments and Article 114, which makes mental illness a protected category."
The emergency request was denied by the higher court. The judge in the case subsequently declared a mistrial. Prosecutors noted they did not plan to make a decision about whether or not to retry the case today, but the decision will be made "shortly."
Patrick Clancy Testifies: 'She Said She Heard a Man’s Voice'
Patrick testified about the date of the incident, claiming he was not present at the time. During the trial, he claimed Lindsay suffered from a "big spiral," culminating in the January killings.
Prosecutors alleged the deaths occurred at around 5:33 p.m., around the time Patrick, who claimed she sounded distracted, called her. He also testified that the day of the event she was experiencing a better mental health day than average, but when he returned home he found the children dead.
He spoke to Lindsay about a week later through a phone call from her hospital bed.
“She didn’t talk about our kids. She talked about what she went through,” he testified. “She said she heard a man’s voice telling her if she didn’t do it now, she would lose her chance, or something like that.”
Patrick claimed Lindsay never described hearing voices previously, nor was her mental state described as "psychosis" at the time.