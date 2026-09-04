Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick and New Wife Rachel Danis Seen Smiling in NYC Before Bombshell Mistrial Decision

After the jury deliberated for days, the foreperson expressed concerns about reaching a consensus. He told the judge there was a singular hold out who allegedly refused to let the legal definition of reasonable doubt sway his judgment. The foreperson claimed the individual, who was not identified per jury confidentiality, "refused to apply the law."

The individual was not replaced with an alternate, and no headway on the jury members' opinions was made. The judge attempted to send the jury back multiple times, but was forced to declare a mistrial.

Before the official decision for a retrial was made, Lindsay's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, filed a petition with the Plymouth County Superior Court to further question the holdout juror.

In the filing, the attorney argued, "The court’s refusal to consider evidence that a juror is refusing to follow the applicable law regarding criminal responsibility should be corrected promptly to preserve the integrity of the court system."

They added, "Intervention is necessary in this case to avoid an avoidable mistrial of a case that is so time and labor-intensive and that has captured so much public attention. It is also necessary to preserve the Defendant’s right to a fair trial by unbiased jurors applying the law and to avoid violating the Equal Protection Clause of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments and Article 114, which makes mental illness a protected category."

The emergency request was denied by the higher court. The judge in the case subsequently declared a mistrial. Prosecutors noted they did not plan to make a decision about whether or not to retry the case today, but the decision will be made "shortly."