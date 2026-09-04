Prince Harry 'Making Film' About Late Mother Princess Diana as 30th Anniversary of her Tragic Death Looms
Sept. 4 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. to make a film about his late mother, Princess Diana, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, has approached many of the late royal's old friends to take part in the project, which will be his main focus –work-wise – for the first year of his return to home soil.
Fresh Strain Between Brothers Harry and William
Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death, prompting a string of tributes and events being lined up to commemorate the princess.
However, according to royal expert Richard Kay, the landmark anniversary could potentially cause further strain between Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William.
Speaking on Palace Confidential, Kay said: "Diana has dominated the thinking of both William and Harry for the last 10 years. When they made, nine years ago, those documentaries to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death, that was the last time they were really in step together.
"I am told that one of the reasons Harry's here is to make a television film, his own film, about his mother."
He claimed, "I know he has been reaching out to his friends and others who knew her, asking them to contribute. That's going to occupy a lot of his headspace over the next 12 months.
'Harry Has Tried to Claim the Diana Legacy for Himself'
"Of course, it throws up that old canard. People always link Harry to Diana, but she was the mother of two boys. William is just as much his mother's son as Harry is, and Harry has tried to claim the Diana legacy for himself, to William's intense frustration," Kay continued.
"He does not bang on about his mother all the time, though he has at several points. This issue of trying to use Diana, the Spencer brand, the Spencer name, to divide himself away from the House of Windsor, I think is something we're going to see even more of."
Kay noted, "Let's not forget who Harry spent time with when he was here in July; it was Diana's family at Althorp."
Trump Gearing Up for New Harry Battle
Meanwhile, President Trump could be plotting to bar Harry from re-entering the United States if the royal's long-running visa controversy is revived after his move back to Britain.
Trump's recent remarks celebrating Harry's return home have renewed attention to questions surrounding the Duke's US immigration status and whether his previous admissions of drug use were properly disclosed when he entered the country.
A source familiar with the controversy said Trump's latest intervention was significant because Harry's immigration history has already become politically charged – although there is currently no indication that the White House is taking action against him.
An insider claimed: "Harry leaving America does not necessarily make the immigration issue disappear. In some respects, it could make it more important because the question becomes what happens when he next wants to enter the United States.
"If his immigration status or previous applications were ever successfully challenged, re-entry is where he could potentially encounter a problem, and there is a fear he could bar Harry from re-entry."
They added, "Trump has previously made clear that he does not believe Harry should receive special treatment. He may have ruled out trying to deport him while he was living in America, but Harry has now voluntarily left.
"That creates a very different political backdrop if questions about his immigration history resurface before a future trip to the U.S."