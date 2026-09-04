Prince Harry 'Making Film' About Late Mother Princess Diana as 30th Anniversary of her Tragic Death Looms

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death, prompting a string of tributes and events being lined up to commemorate the princess.

However, according to royal expert Richard Kay, the landmark anniversary could potentially cause further strain between Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Kay said: "Diana has dominated the thinking of both William and Harry for the last 10 years. When they made, nine years ago, those documentaries to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death, that was the last time they were really in step together.

"I am told that one of the reasons Harry's here is to make a television film, his own film, about his mother."

He claimed, "I know he has been reaching out to his friends and others who knew her, asking them to contribute. That's going to occupy a lot of his headspace over the next 12 months.