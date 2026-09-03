EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Could Bar Prince Harry From US Re-Entry Over Visa Row'
Sept. 3 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is feared to be plotting to bar Prince Harry from re-entering the United States if the royal's long-running visa controversy is revived after his move back to Britain, sources have exclusively told Radaronline.com.
The US president, 80, has welcomed Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle's, 45, decision to leave America after six years in California and resettle in Britain with their children.
Trump Slams 'Disrespectful' Sussexes
His remarks have renewed attention to questions surrounding Harry's US immigration status and whether his previous admissions of drug use were properly disclosed when he entered the country.
A source familiar with the controversy said Trump's latest intervention was significant because Harry's immigration history has already become politically charged – although there is currently no indication that the White House is taking action against him.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office about the Sussexes 'de-Megxit' move back to Britain: "I'm happy about it. I was not a fan. And I thought they treated the Royal family with great disrespect."
He added: "I didn't like it. I didn't like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles. Maybe I'm different. I wouldn't have taken them back."
Inside Harry's US Visa Nightmare
Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in August and are expected to live outside London while their children attend British schools.
They stepped down as working royals in 2020 before establishing a home in Montecito, California.
Their return inevitably puts Harry's visa row back under scrutiny because his ability to travel freely between Britain and America depends on his immigration status.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington think tank, previously pursued legal action seeking access to Harry's immigration records following admissions in his 2023 memoir, Spare, he had used cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
The group questioned whether those disclosures were accurately reflected in his immigration paperwork or whether the duke received preferential treatment.
US officials have previously said there was no evidence of government misconduct, while Harry's records have largely remained private.
Is Harry Banned From America?
Trump has previously taken a softer position toward Harry personally.
In February 2025, amid speculation that his administration might intervene in the immigration dispute, Trump said he had no interest in deporting the duke.
But his latest attack on the Sussexes demonstrates his hostility toward the couple has not disappeared.
Harry's visa status has never been publicly confirmed, and the heavily redacted immigration-related documents released during the Heritage Foundation case did not establish which visa category he used to enter or remain in America.
Harry and Meghan are not expected to immediately resume official royal duties following their return, despite living closer to King Charles, 77, and the wider Royal Family.
A source familiar with the visa controversy said: "Harry leaving America does not necessarily make the immigration issue disappear. In some respects, it could make it more important because the question becomes what happens when he next wants to enter the United States. If his immigration status or previous applications were ever successfully challenged, re-entry is where he could potentially encounter a problem, and there is a fear he could bar Harry from re-entry.
"Trump has previously made clear that he does not believe Harry should receive special treatment. He may have ruled out trying to deport him while he was living in America, but Harry has now voluntarily left. That creates a very different political backdrop if questions about his immigration history resurface before a future trip to the US."
The Ultimate Re-Entry Nightmare
A Washington source added: "Nobody is suggesting that Trump can simply wake up one morning and personally cancel Harry's right to enter America.
"There is an immigration process and there would need to be legitimate grounds for action. But the president's hostility toward the Sussexes means any renewed controversy over Harry's status would inevitably attract enormous attention.
"But the nightmare scenario for Harry would be for the visa argument to flare up when he is in Britain and preparing to travel back to California. Even an investigation or administrative dispute could become hugely disruptive when his family still has significant personal and business connections in the United States.
"Harry's admissions about drugs have always been at the heart of this dispute. The unanswered question is what was disclosed to US authorities and under what immigration status he was admitted. Unless those details become public, there will continue to be room for speculation about whether he was treated in exactly the same way as any other applicant.
"Trump's comments about Harry and Meghan leaving the US for the UK are significant because they show his attitude toward them remains extremely negative. That does not automatically translate into immigration action, but Harry would certainly prefer not to have his ability to return to America become another political battleground.
"For years the debate was framed around whether Harry could ever be deported. Now that he has moved back to Britain, the more relevant question may be whether anything arising from the visa controversy could complicate a future attempt to re-enter the United States."