EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Could Bar Prince Harry From US Re-Entry Over Visa Row'

The US president, 80, has welcomed Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle 's, 45, decision to leave America after six years in California and resettle in Britain with their children.

Donald Trump is feared to be plotting to bar Prince Harry from re-entering the United States if the royal's long-running visa controversy is revived after his move back to Britain, sources have exclusively told Radaronline.com .

He added: "I didn't like it. I didn't like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles . Maybe I'm different. I wouldn't have taken them back."

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office about the Sussexes 'de-Megxit' move back to Britain: " I'm happy about it. I was not a fan. And I thought they treated the Royal family with great disrespect."

A source familiar with the controversy said Trump's latest intervention was significant because Harry's immigration history has already become politically charged – although there is currently no indication that the White House is taking action against him.

His remarks have renewed attention to questions surrounding Harry's US immigration status and whether his previous admissions of drug use were properly disclosed when he entered the country.

US officials have previously said there was no evidence of government misconduct, while Harry's records have largely remained private.

The group questioned whether those disclosures were accurately reflected in his immigration paperwork or whether the duke received preferential treatment.

The Heritage Foundation , a conservative Washington think tank, previously pursued legal action seeking access to Harry's immigration records following admissions in his 2023 memoir, Spare, he had used cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

Their return inevitably puts Harry's visa row back under scrutiny because his ability to travel freely between Britain and America depends on his immigration status.

They stepped down as working royals in 2020 before establishing a home in Montecito, California.

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in August and are expected to live outside London while their children attend British schools.

Trump has previously taken a softer position toward Harry personally.

In February 2025, amid speculation that his administration might intervene in the immigration dispute, Trump said he had no interest in deporting the duke.

But his latest attack on the Sussexes demonstrates his hostility toward the couple has not disappeared.

Harry's visa status has never been publicly confirmed, and the heavily redacted immigration-related documents released during the Heritage Foundation case did not establish which visa category he used to enter or remain in America.

Harry and Meghan are not expected to immediately resume official royal duties following their return, despite living closer to King Charles, 77, and the wider Royal Family.

A source familiar with the visa controversy said: "Harry leaving America does not necessarily make the immigration issue disappear. In some respects, it could make it more important because the question becomes what happens when he next wants to enter the United States. If his immigration status or previous applications were ever successfully challenged, re-entry is where he could potentially encounter a problem, and there is a fear he could bar Harry from re-entry.

"Trump has previously made clear that he does not believe Harry should receive special treatment. He may have ruled out trying to deport him while he was living in America, but Harry has now voluntarily left. That creates a very different political backdrop if questions about his immigration history resurface before a future trip to the US."