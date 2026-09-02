Donald Trump Rejoices Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Decision to Move Back to the U.K. — 'I'm Happy About It'
Sept. 2 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has welcomed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit the U.S, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president couldn’t resist making a dig at the Sussexes while breaking his silence on their shock move.
'I Wouldn't Have Taken Them Back'
Trump said: "I'm happy about it.
"I was not a fan," he added, noting that he had a "very good relationship" with the Queen and with (King) Charles.
He added, "I thought they treated the Royal Family with great disrespect. I didn't like it. I didn't like the way she acted."
The 80-year-old continued: "I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles."
"I don't know, maybe I'm different. I wouldn't have taken them back," Trump said, before adding: "If I were the Royal Family, I would not have taken them back."
No Fans of Trump Either
Harry and Markle reportedly told Charles last month that they would be returning to the U.K., six years after quitting their royal duties and moving Stateside.
Their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are due to begin school shortly, and experiencing a British education is believed to be a reason behind their move.
The Sussexes have a long-term rivalry with Trump, who has not shied away from showing his disdain for the couple.
Harry, too, has been vocal about his disapproval of Trump, including when the ex-serviceman rebuked the President for claiming NATO allies had "stayed a little back" during the war in Afghanistan.
Trump's Prince Harry Dig Revealed
In his response, Harry, who is an Afghanistan veteran, noted that "every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States ... in pursuit of our shared security."
Pointing to NATO's Article 5, he said: "Allies answered that call."
Harry's statement continued: "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there."
During Charles’ trip to Washington in April, Trump reportedly made a brutal dig at Harry, saying to the monarch: "Can you take him back?"
Harry has also taken some veiled swipes at Trump. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December, the 41-year-old said that Americans are obsessed with royals.
When Colbert pushed back, saying it is not true, Harry responded: "Really? I heard you elected a king."
Back in 2020, when Markle appeared in a Michelle Obama-backed get-out-the-vote initiative and spoke of wanting the "change that we all need and deserve," the president responded by saying that he is "not a fan" of Meghan.
Trump took another swipe at the former actress last year. When asked whether he would throw Harry, who is a permanent resident but not an American citizen, out of the country, Trump told the New York Post: "I don’t want to do that. I'll leave him alone.
"He's got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."