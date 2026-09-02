Donald Trump Rejoices Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Decision to Move Back to the U.K. — 'I'm Happy About It'

Trump said: "I'm happy about it.

"I was not a fan," he added, noting that he had a "very good relationship" with the Queen and with (King) Charles.

He added, "I thought they treated the Royal Family with great disrespect. I didn't like it. I didn't like the way she acted."

The 80-year-old continued: "I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles."

"I don't know, maybe I'm different. I wouldn't have taken them back," Trump said, before adding: "If I were the Royal Family, I would not have taken them back."