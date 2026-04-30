Donald Trump's Brutal Dig at Prince Harry Made During King Charles' Trip to Washington Revealed
April 30 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made a brutal dig about Prince Harry to his father King Charles during the monarch’s trip to Washington, D.C., according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, "loved hosting" Charles, 77, and wife Queen Camilla, 78, this week, despite the awkwardness surrounding his dislike for the King's youngest son.
'Can You Take Him Back?'
But Trump was not prepared to skirt around the subject according to the Daily Mail, which claims he made a joke about U.S-based Harry to Charles, saying to the King: "Can you take him back?"
Trump’s feud with the Duke of Sussex, 41, stretches back a number of years and accelerated after he met Meghan Markle, 44.
Last week, Trump brushed off remarks Harry made in Ukraine, in which he implored the U.S. to take more action to end its war with Russia.
The president responded by saying that Harry, who lives in Montecito, California, no longer speaks for the United Kingdom.
"I think I am speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry," he added. "But I appreciate his advice very much."
Harry's Not Afraid to Mock Trump
Harry has also taken some veiled swipes at Trump. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December, Harry said that Americans are obsessed with royals.
When Colbert pushed back, saying it is not true, Harry responded: "Really? I heard you elected a king."
Back in 2020, when Meghan appeared in a Michelle Obama-backed get-out-the-vote initiative and spoke of wanting the "change that we all need and deserve," the president responded by saying that he is "not a fan" of Meghan.
Meghan Is 'Terrible'
High-Powered JPMorgan Exec, 37, Accused of 'Sexually Harassing and Abusing' Married Male Employee — By 'Drugging Him with Roofies and Making Him Cry During Sex Act'
Trump took another swipe at Meghan last year. When asked whether he would throw Harry — who is a permanent resident but not an American citizen — out of the country, Trump told the New York Post: "I don’t want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."
RadarOnline.com recently told how Harry’s comments about the U.S. and Russia's role in the Ukraine war did not go down well with Charles — and may have contributed to his decision to stub his son during the monarch trip to the U.S.
One palace aide told us: "Comments of this nature, even when driven by genuine concern, inevitably create complications for the monarchy – especially when they intersect so directly with U.S. leadership at a time when the King is undertaking a formal state visit."
"There is a careful balance that has to be maintained between personal expression and diplomatic neutrality, and moments like this can make that balance harder to sustain."
The insider continued: "The King's program in the United States has been meticulously planned with a clear focus on statecraft, international relations, and reinforcing strategic ties."
"It is a tightly managed schedule where every engagement carries significance, and introducing personal or family considerations into that framework risks diverting attention from the core objectives of the visit and potentially undermining its broader diplomatic impact," the insider concluded.