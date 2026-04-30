Donald Trump's Brutal Dig at Prince Harry Made During King Charles' Trip to Washington Revealed

But Trump was not prepared to skirt around the subject according to the Daily Mail, which claims he made a joke about U.S-based Harry to Charles, saying to the King: "Can you take him back?"

Trump’s feud with the Duke of Sussex, 41, stretches back a number of years and accelerated after he met Meghan Markle, 44.

Last week, Trump brushed off remarks Harry made in Ukraine, in which he implored the U.S. to take more action to end its war with Russia.

The president responded by saying that Harry, who lives in Montecito, California, no longer speaks for the United Kingdom.

"I think I am speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry," he added. "But I appreciate his advice very much."