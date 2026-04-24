EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry at Center of 'Drugs Cover-Up' Allegations After Release of His Controversial US Visa Files Is Delayed Yet Again

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties and later admitted in his memoir Spare to past use of cocaine, cannabis, and magic mushrooms.

Prince Harry is at the center of fresh "drugs cover-up" allegations after the delayed release of his US visa records – with critics telling RadarOnline.com the timing was designed to avoid embarrassment during King Charles ' high-profile visit to Washington.

Prince Harry is accused of a 'cover-up' as the US government delays releasing his visa records.

Campaigners, including the Heritage Foundation, have been seeking access to his visa application through a freedom of information case filed against the US State Department.

In a recent court filing, officials confirmed they missed a March deadline to release documents and pushed the next update to at least June 12 – after Charles, 77, completes a sensitive state visit to the US.

The delay has fueled claims of a deliberate effort to suppress potentially damaging information.

"There is a perception that this has all the hallmarks of a cover-up," one source told us. "By pushing the release until after the state visit, it avoids putting difficult questions front and center while King Charles is on the world stage."

Another insider added: "It raises the question of whether the system is bending to protect a high-profile individual at a politically sensitive moment."

The legal case centers on whether Harry disclosed his past drug use when applying for a US visa – a requirement that can affect eligibility under immigration rules.

"Under normal circumstances, admissions like those would trigger additional scrutiny," a legal analyst said. "That's why there is such a strong public interest in understanding how this application was handled."