EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry at Center of 'Drugs Cover-Up' Allegations After Release of His Controversial US Visa Files Is Delayed Yet Again
April 23 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is at the center of fresh "drugs cover-up" allegations after the delayed release of his US visa records – with critics telling RadarOnline.com the timing was designed to avoid embarrassment during King Charles' high-profile visit to Washington.
The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties and later admitted in his memoir Spare to past use of cocaine, cannabis, and magic mushrooms.
Prince Harry Visa Case Delay Sparks Cover Up Claims
Campaigners, including the Heritage Foundation, have been seeking access to his visa application through a freedom of information case filed against the US State Department.
In a recent court filing, officials confirmed they missed a March deadline to release documents and pushed the next update to at least June 12 – after Charles, 77, completes a sensitive state visit to the US.
The delay has fueled claims of a deliberate effort to suppress potentially damaging information.
"There is a perception that this has all the hallmarks of a cover-up," one source told us. "By pushing the release until after the state visit, it avoids putting difficult questions front and center while King Charles is on the world stage."
Another insider added: "It raises the question of whether the system is bending to protect a high-profile individual at a politically sensitive moment."
The legal case centers on whether Harry disclosed his past drug use when applying for a US visa – a requirement that can affect eligibility under immigration rules.
"Under normal circumstances, admissions like those would trigger additional scrutiny," a legal analyst said. "That's why there is such a strong public interest in understanding how this application was handled."
Legal Battle Highlights Transparency And Immigration Rules
Lawyers for the Heritage Foundation have argued transparency in the matter is essential, particularly given the involvement of successive US presidential administrations under Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
US officials have denied any impropriety, insisting the delays are administrative rather than political.
In an April 13 filing, the State Department said it was still processing a "first tranche" of documents related to the case and would release them "as soon as possible."
Officials cited the complexity of reviewing hundreds of records across multiple departments, including the Bureau of Consular Affairs and the Office of the Legal Adviser.
King Charles' Visit Adds Pressure To Ongoing Dispute
However, the timing has drawn scrutiny because of its overlap with Charles' diplomatic visit.
The monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, are expected to attend a state banquet hosted by President Trump at the White House, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.
The trip has already been described by observers as politically delicate, with tensions between Washington and London over issues including foreign policy and defense cooperation after Trump's conflict with Iran erupted.
Sources suggested Harry's visa issue could have cast a shadow over the visit had documents been released earlier.
"If details had emerged in the middle of the trip, it would have risked overshadowing everything," one commentator said. "Delaying it keeps the focus on diplomacy rather than controversy."
The court documents reveal the scale of material under review, with 307 records totaling 2,487 pages identified as potentially relevant.
Additional documents have been located across various offices, reflecting what officials describe as a complex and time-consuming process.
Harry is formally named in the civil action as Henry Charles Albert David, also known as the Duke of Sussex.
The legal battle has been ongoing for nearly three years, with campaigners arguing that public figures should not be shielded from scrutiny.
The Trump administration previously rejected claims Harry received preferential treatment, stating his visa application followed all applicable rules and regulations.