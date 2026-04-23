EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Has Now Gone Full White Witch' to 'Stay Spiritual' in Wake of Cancer Battle

The post accompanied a series of landscape images tied to her ongoing Mother Nature video project, released across YouTube over the past year with her husband, Prince William, 43.

Catherine revealed in January 2025 she was in remission after preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis discovered during abdominal surgery, and has since increasingly turned to nature as part of her recovery.

In her Earth Day message, Catherine wrote: "When we listen to the rhythms of Mother Nature, we remember where we belong."

The sentiment echoed themes from her most recent Mother Nature film, Winter, released in January to coincide with her 44th birthday.