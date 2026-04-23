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EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Has Now Gone Full White Witch' to 'Stay Spiritual' in Wake of Cancer Battle

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

Princess Catherine now has a deep spiritual connection, according to sources.

April 23 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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Catherine, Princess of Wales, has embraced what insiders describe as a deeply spiritual connection to nature following her cancer battle – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the 44-year-old royal has "gone full white witch" in her efforts to heal and stay grounded.

The princess shared a rare personal message on April 22 to mark Earth Day, signing off simply "C" to indicate the words were her own.

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Princess of Wales' Earth Day Message After Cancer Recovery

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Photo of Princess Kate
Source: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

The princess shared a rare personal message on Earth Day focusing on 'Mother Nature.'

The post accompanied a series of landscape images tied to her ongoing Mother Nature video project, released across YouTube over the past year with her husband, Prince William, 43.

Catherine revealed in January 2025 she was in remission after preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis discovered during abdominal surgery, and has since increasingly turned to nature as part of her recovery.

In her Earth Day message, Catherine wrote: "When we listen to the rhythms of Mother Nature, we remember where we belong."

The sentiment echoed themes from her most recent Mother Nature film, Winter, released in January to coincide with her 44th birthday.

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Source: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

The royal’s 'Mother Nature' video series on YouTube explores the 'power of nature' in healing.

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Nature And Reflection Shape New Personal Chapter

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

Catherine narrated the film 'Winter,' which was released to coincide with her 44th birthday.

In a voiceover, Catherine added: "Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration."

She continued: "Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves."

Royal sources told us the shift reflects a broader personal transformation following her illness.

"Catherine has leaned fully into spiritual wellness – some might even say she's gone full white witch in the way she talks about energy, nature, and healing," one insider said.

Another added: "After what she's been through, she's drawn to rituals of calm, reflection, and connection with the natural world. It's less about labels and more about survival and peace."

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Emotional And Spiritual Journey

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

The Princess urged people to listen to the 'rhythms of nature' to remember where they belong.

The Winter film shows Catherine walking through the Berkshire countryside at dawn, narrating reflections on stillness, gratitude, and emotional renewal.

"I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am," Catherine said, "For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify."

She added: "To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides."

The project has replaced more traditional royal outputs – and notably, the video was released instead of an official birthday portrait.

In a message accompanying the film, Catherine described the series as "a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal," adding it also explored "the power of nature and creativity in collective healing."

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'It's Clearly Something She's Relying on Day-to-Day'

Photo of Princess Kate and Prince William
Source: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Youtube

The video project serves as a creative reflection on the lessons she learned during her illness.

Observers noted her language has taken on a more introspective tone since her diagnosis and recovery.

"There's a noticeable shift in how she communicates – it's more poetic, more inward-looking," a palace aide said. "She's speaking about nature almost as a guiding force, something that restores balance and perspective."

Catherine's focus on nature aligns with her longstanding advocacy for early childhood development and mental wellbeing, but sources say her recent work carries a more personal urgency.

"This isn't just a campaign anymore," one source said. "It's clearly something she's relying on day-to-day – a framework for staying strong after a life-altering experience."

Catherine's Earth Day message concluded with a call to engage with the series, directing followers to watch the seasonal films online.

The post comes during a period where royal sources said Catherine has shifted away from the burden of trying to make peace between her husband and his estranged brother Harry, with insiders saying she "just doesn't need the drama" and is focusing on "her and her family's wellbeing."

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