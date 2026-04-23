EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Creepy' One-Finger Tap On Other People's Hands Exposed After Duchess Did It Again on Australian Faux Royal Tour: 'She's Mental'
April 23 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle raised eyebrows in Australia with a bizarre finger-tapping greeting, a move she’s previously deployed on royal foes, sparking fresh whispers about her odd tactics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old sparked fresh intrigue after tapping her left index finger on a staffer’s hand at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, with eagle-eyed royal watchers noting she’s pulled the same unusual move on both King Charles III and Kate Middleton.
Bizarre Royal Finger Tapping Instances
A video stitched together a viral montage of Markle's finger-tap moments, including the Australia clip and a striking instance when she gave Charles a quick touch as she met him halfway up the aisle at St. George’s Chapel on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018.
There was also a far subtler version at Queen Elizabeth II's 2022 funeral, when the former actress, clad in gloves, brushed her left hand against Kate Middleton as she slipped past to her seat.
In that fleeting moment, Markle tapped the Princess of Wales on the front of her hand, a curious move given the pair’s famously frosty relationship and their efforts to keep their distance.
'She's Trying to Show Dominance'
After the video went viral, Markle's hand-tapping was debated on social media over what the gesture could mean, with some calling it "creepy" and others thinking "she's mental."
"To me it's symbolic of her need to control... 'I have the upper hand, and this is a little reminder to let you know, I run the show,'" one person speculated on X.
"I'm going to say it’s just another way she tries to control people and/or show dominance. I don't think I have ever seen anybody who has as many tics," a second user noted.
"It's how witches try to curse their victims," a third person joked with a laughing emoji.
Finger Placement Over Another Person's Hand Shows a 'Desire to Control'
"The positioning of this one-finger tap can be meaningful. When the touching finger is placed over the other person's hand, it indicates a desire for control, whereas if the finger were placed below the other person's hand, it's a more meek way of requesting attention," body language expert Inbaal Honigman for Casino.ca tells Radar exclusively after viewing the viral video.
She notes that the hand-tapping to others is different from how Markle treats Harry.
"When Meghan is seen tapping her husband's back or arm from behind, it urges him to move forward, taking control of the situation," Honigman shared.
A One Finger Tap is 'Colder and More Discreet'
"Meghan Markle's one-finger tap is a confidential type of social greeting. It asks for attention in a quiet yet personal way," Honigman explained about what might drive the former actress toward the gesture.
"Meghan's single-finger tap, in different situations, appears to say 'hello,' 'thanks,' or 'excuse me,' just like a smile could send varied messages depending on the environment."
She noted, "The fact that Meghan uses just one finger for this move makes it more subtle than placing her whole palm over someone's hand. A five-finger tap would be warmer and more personable, while the one-finger tap is colder and more discreet."
"Meghan may believe her tiny tap to be more elegant and graceful than a potentially larger greeting," the expert added.