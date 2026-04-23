EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Creepy' One-Finger Tap On Other People's Hands Exposed After Duchess Did It Again on Australian Faux Royal Tour: 'She's Mental'

After the video went viral, Markle's hand-tapping was debated on social media over what the gesture could mean, with some calling it "creepy" and others thinking "she's mental."

"To me it's symbolic of her need to control... 'I have the upper hand, and this is a little reminder to let you know, I run the show,'" one person speculated on X.

"I'm going to say it’s just another way she tries to control people and/or show dominance. I don't think I have ever seen anybody who has as many tics," a second user noted.

"It's how witches try to curse their victims," a third person joked with a laughing emoji.