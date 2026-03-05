EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Exact Moment Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Relationship Fractured Forever
March 4 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Catherine, Princess of Wales, reached a breaking point in her relationship with Meghan Markle after growing concerns about the treatment of palace staff.
That's according to a new royal biography that claims the tension ultimately convinced her the royal couples were on an irreversible path toward separation.
Catherine Middleton, 44, who married Prince William, 43, in 2011, was initially hopeful a close friendship could develop with Markle, 44, when the actress began dating Prince Harry, now 41, in 2016.
Harry had long described Middleton as "the big sister" he never had, and when Markle joined the royal circle, the two couples were briefly celebrated in the media as the so-called "Fab Four" – a symbol of a modernized monarchy.
But the alliance proved short-lived. Less than two years after Harry and Markle's 2018 wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and later criticized the institution publicly in interviews, documentaries, and Harry's memoir Spare.
Staff Complaints Sparked Major Rift
The breakdown of relations between the households is now examined in detail in William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, written by royal journalist Russell Myers. Drawing on years of reporting and interviews with sources close to the royal family, the book explores tensions that developed within palace operations before and after the couple's departure.
Myers writes in the book: "Catherine has always favored reason over conflict. It was how she had been brought up, in a household that resolved differences with dialogue rather than by bearing grudges."
He continues: "At first she had thought William and Harry's squabbles were rooted in immaturity or stubbornness, on both sides, but Harry and Meghan's attitude towards palace staff, who she and William cared about, set the couples on an entirely different course."
A 'Pretty Toxic' Environment
Concerns about staff treatment reportedly became a major point of tension between the brothers. At the beginning of 2019, William is said to have confronted Harry about allegations that members of the Sussex household were struggling with working conditions.
In Spare, Harry claimed the conversation escalated into a physical confrontation during which William pushed him into a dog bowl. Sources close to the future king have disputed that version, describing Harry's recollection as exaggerated, though the disagreement itself is not contested.
According to Myers' account, the dispute centered largely on complaints from staff who worked for Harry and Meghan. Some reportedly left their roles or struggled with the working environment.
Myers also writes a source who knew both couples well at this time suggested William and Middleton felt the Sussexes had "an agenda."
The source said: "They definitely thought the Sussexes' behavior stemmed from something more than being difficult. The whole atmosphere between them was pretty toxic."
They added: "Meghan was being bullish, Kate found her abrasive. There was definitely a hope from (Catherine's) side that William could try and talk to Harry and settle things but that didn't exactly happen… and at the end of the day, she had three young children, who were her focus and if anything she saw the inevitability of the parting of ways, although perhaps not to the extent of what eventually happened."
Prince William Felt He 'Lost His Brother'
The book also describes William's reaction to a 2019 television interview in which Harry acknowledged tensions within the family and said he and his brother were on "different paths."
According to Myers, the interview reinforced William's belief the relationship with his younger brother had fundamentally changed.
A source close to the prince told Myers, "(William) felt as though somewhere down the line, perhaps it is impossible to even say when, that he lost his brother. He became paranoid, angry, obsessive, and firmly rooted in the past. There's no doubt, at that time at least, there was a lot of love and support available for Harry."
Myers also reports William initially reacted positively when Harry began dating Markle.
An insider told him: "It's easy to forget now, given everything that has gone on. But William did find Meghan quite refreshing at first. He was genuinely happy for Harry and only wanted the best for him."