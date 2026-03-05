EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Exact Moment Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Relationship Fractured Forever

Concerns about staff treatment reportedly became a major point of tension between the brothers. At the beginning of 2019, William is said to have confronted Harry about allegations that members of the Sussex household were struggling with working conditions.

In Spare, Harry claimed the conversation escalated into a physical confrontation during which William pushed him into a dog bowl. Sources close to the future king have disputed that version, describing Harry's recollection as exaggerated, though the disagreement itself is not contested.

According to Myers' account, the dispute centered largely on complaints from staff who worked for Harry and Meghan. Some reportedly left their roles or struggled with the working environment.

Myers also writes a source who knew both couples well at this time suggested William and Middleton felt the Sussexes had "an agenda."

The source said: "They definitely thought the Sussexes' behavior stemmed from something more than being difficult. The whole atmosphere between them was pretty toxic."

They added: "Meghan was being bullish, Kate found her abrasive. There was definitely a hope from (Catherine's) side that William could try and talk to Harry and settle things but that didn't exactly happen… and at the end of the day, she had three young children, who were her focus and if anything she saw the inevitability of the parting of ways, although perhaps not to the extent of what eventually happened."