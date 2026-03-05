EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals King Charles' Blueprint for Surviving Shamed Brother Andrew's Epstein Scandal
March 4 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
The investigation relates to newly released emails linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, 66, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges. The development has plunged the British royal family into one of the most serious controversies it has faced in decades.
Charles responded to the arrest with a written statement that signaled both distance from the allegations and full support for the legal process.
He said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."
The cancer-battling monarch continued: "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
RadarOnline.com can reveal embattled King Charles has privately laid out a clear strategy for steering the monarchy through the latest crisis surrounding his brother Andrew Windsor – emphasizing public duty, cooperation with investigators, and a deliberate show of stability as the scandal continues to unfold.
Charles, 77, was forced to respond after Windsor, 66, was arrested on 19 February – his 66th birthday – by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Charles added, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."
The arrest came after officers from Thames Valley Police traveled roughly 130 miles from their headquarters in Oxfordshire to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where Windsor has been living temporarily.
Detectives carried out searches at the property before taking him to Aylsham police station for questioning.
Investigators are examining emails appearing to show Windsor sharing sensitive information obtained during his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy with Epstein. The former royal has always denied wrongdoing.
King Charles 'Blueprint' Revealed
Despite the dramatic development, Charles continued with a scheduled public appearance at London Fashion Week later the same day. He attended a catwalk show by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker at 180 Studios on the Strand, greeting fashion figures including Stella McCartney.
During the event, Charles toured a sustainability installation presented by McCartney, who recently became an ambassador for the monarch's Sustainable Markets Initiative. While the royal family maintained public engagements, attention remained fixed on the unfolding investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor.
Royal insiders said Charles' approach is now designed to show institutional resilience during the crisis.
A palace source with knowledge of what they called the monarch's "blueprint out of this mess" told us: "The central idea behind Charles' response is to project continuity and reassurance.
"By continuing with official engagements and public duties exactly as planned, he is making it clear that the work of the monarchy does not pause because of controversy affecting one member of the family.
"The intention is to show that the institution remains focused on serving the public regardless of the personal difficulties unfolding behind the scenes."
Another royal insider said Charles believes transparency and cooperation with the legal process are critical to protecting the monarchy's credibility.
Royal Family Will 'Not Attempt to Influence the Process'
The insider said: "Charles is acutely aware that any hint of interference would be enormously damaging. From his perspective, the only responsible course of action is to support the authorities and allow the investigation to proceed without obstruction. His public statement was designed to underline that point – that the law must operate freely and that the royal household will not attempt to influence the process."
A constitutional commentator said the monarch is also trying to reinforce a clear distinction between Windsor's personal situation and the wider role of the crown.
They said: "One of Charles' key objectives is to create a clear separation between the actions of Andrew and the responsibilities of the monarchy as an institution.
"The message he wants to convey is that while one individual may be under scrutiny, the work carried out by the crown – from charitable initiatives to state duties – continues unaffected."
The source continued: "The King's focus is on presenting an image of calm leadership. He believes the monarchy must appear steady and dependable, particularly during moments of controversy.
"Even though the investigation is uncomfortable and highly visible, his view is that the best response is to remain composed and continue carrying out the duties expected of the sovereign."