EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals King Charles' Blueprint for Surviving Shamed Brother Andrew's Epstein Scandal

The investigation relates to newly released emails linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, 66, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges. The development has plunged the British royal family into one of the most serious controversies it has faced in decades.

Charles responded to the arrest with a written statement that signaled both distance from the allegations and full support for the legal process.

He said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."

The cancer-battling monarch continued: "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."