EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Unexpected Non-Royal Cancer Battling King Charles is Leaning on 'Amid One of Hardest Times of His Life'

According to those close to the family, Charles, 77, has found reassurance in the calm, practical support offered by Carole, 71, and her husband, Michael Middleton, 76, as both he and his daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, navigated cancer treatment and recovery largely out of the public eye.

It is no secret Charles and Kate Middleton, 44, bonded after their respective diagnoses were disclosed in 2024 – a period Prince William, 43, later described as the "hardest year" the family had faced.

Kate announced in January 2025 she was in remission, while Charles's treatment has since been reduced and shifted into what palace officials call a "precautionary phase." Through it all, one royal expert noted, the Middletons have remained a stabilizing force.

A source said: "At the center of Kate's private world is her immediate family – Carole and Michael, along with her siblings James and Pippa. They are the constant presence that doesn't seek attention or headlines, but underpins everything.