EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Unexpected Non-Royal Cancer Battling King Charles is Leaning on 'Amid One of Hardest Times of His Life'
Feb. 8 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is quietly drawing strength from an unlikely figure outside the royal household as he continues cancer treatment – with sources telling RadarOnline.com he is leaning on the steady presence of his daughter-in-law's mother, Carole Middleton, during what allies describe as one of the most testing periods of his reign.
The bond has deepened against the backdrop of a turbulent year for the royal family, marked by dual cancer diagnoses for the monarch and the Princess of Wales.
King Charles Leaning on Carole Middleton
According to those close to the family, Charles, 77, has found reassurance in the calm, practical support offered by Carole, 71, and her husband, Michael Middleton, 76, as both he and his daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, navigated cancer treatment and recovery largely out of the public eye.
It is no secret Charles and Kate Middleton, 44, bonded after their respective diagnoses were disclosed in 2024 – a period Prince William, 43, later described as the "hardest year" the family had faced.
Kate announced in January 2025 she was in remission, while Charles's treatment has since been reduced and shifted into what palace officials call a "precautionary phase." Through it all, one royal expert noted, the Middletons have remained a stabilizing force.
A source said: "At the center of Kate's private world is her immediate family – Carole and Michael, along with her siblings James and Pippa. They are the constant presence that doesn't seek attention or headlines, but underpins everything.
"You rarely see them side by side in public photographs, yet they are always there, quietly supporting her through the hardest moments. Their role is not symbolic or ceremonial – it is essential, and without that foundation, it would be far harder for her to cope with the pressures she faces."
"Carole is now one of Charles' go-to 'rocks,'" the insider noted.
Carole and Michael officially became in-laws to the royal family in April 2011, when William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey before around 1,900 guests.
From that moment, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, were drawn into the Middletons' orbit, a relationship that has since evolved into one rooted as much in shared family life as formal duty. They also share three grandchildren – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – a role Charles has spoken about with affection.
'It's Very Important to Create a Bond'
EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Entering Politics' by Taking on a Convicted Terrorist in Local Elections — In a Move That Would 'Distract Her From Ozzy Death Grief'
"It's a different part of your life," Charles once said of becoming a grandparent. "The great thing is to encourage them, show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that; she was wonderful. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."
In June 2025, when Kate withdrew at the last minute from Royal Ascot, Carole attended instead and was seen chatting easily with Charles and William in the royal box.
Another royal watcher said the moment underscored how normal and "authentic" the relationship between Charles and his in-laws has become.
Sources say the connection has taken on greater emotional weight during Charles' illness.
"Carole offers something the royal world rarely provides – a sense of everyday steadiness, free from protocol or court politics," an insider explained. "At a time when the King's life has been consumed by hospital visits, treatment schedules, and the unrelenting demands of the constitution, that ordinary, human presence has been invaluable.
"She is trusted implicitly, and as someone who shows up for the family without seeking influence, recognition, or advantage. That lack of a palace or political agenda has made her support all the more meaningful."