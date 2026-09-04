Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Moves to Cancel Hearing as Default Fight Against Comic Heats Up

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's legal battle with accuser Brian Evans is escalating, with the singer now asking a Florida court to cancel an upcoming hearing.

Sept. 4 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Carrot Top's accuser is escalating his legal battle, asking a Florida court to cancel an upcoming hearing as he fights to keep a separate default bid against the comic alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Billboard chart singer Brian Evans filed a new motion seeking to cancel a September 22 hearing in his lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency and Steve Levine. He is also asking the judge to delay consideration of any pending motion to dismiss and reject relief sought by individuals he says are "non-parties" to that case.

Article continues below advertisement

Two Lawsuits, Two Courtrooms

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top is fighting singer Brian Evans' allegations in a separate case.

Article continues below advertisement

Evans argued that his lawsuit against CAA and Levine is separate from his case against Scott Thompson, better known as Carrot Top.

According to the filing, the two matters involve different defendants, alleged conduct, claims, defenses, evidence, and damages – while Evans' default request against Carrot Top remains before a separate court division.

As Radar previously reported, Evans has accused Carrot Top, 61, of misconduct in a separate lawsuit and even reported the comedian to the FBI – allegations Carrot Top has denied.

Article continues below advertisement

'Judge Requires a Hearing'

Photo of Brian Evans
Source: BRIAN EVANS / X

Evans claims his bid for a judicial default against Carrot Top remains active.

Article continues below advertisement

Evans said he previously submitted a proposed order asking the Division 18 court to enter default against Carrot Top. Rather than ruling on the request based solely on the paperwork, Evans said the court directed him to schedule a hearing.

The court's instruction, quoted in the filing, stated: "Judge requires a hearing please set a hearing with the court."

Evans is now arguing that the instruction means his default request remains active and must be resolved by Division 18 before another division takes action that could interfere with the case. He claims the September 22 proceeding in Division 25 could potentially "affect, preempt, circumvent, consolidate, transfer, stay, or otherwise interfere with" the pending default matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Evans says the court ordered a hearing before deciding his default request against Carrot Top.

Article continues below advertisement

In his motion, Evans also asks the court to hold off on any dismissal ruling until after the Division 18 default hearing takes place.

He argued that allowing dismissal-related relief to move forward while the default issue remains pending could "displace or undermine" the separate proceeding involving Carrot Top.

Evans further stressed that he does not consent to consolidating, transferring, staying, or jointly adjudicating the two lawsuits.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Dolly Parton's secret life reportedly included multiple affairs.

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Private Secrets Revealed After 50 Years

Lindsay and Patrick Clancy

EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Lawsuit Claims Doctor Said She Had 'No Postpartum Depression' Despite Showing Severe Symptoms

Article continues below advertisement

Allegations Against Carrot Top Explained

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Evans is asking the court to cancel the hearing against the 61-year-old comedian.

As Radar previously reported, Evans' battle with Carrot Top has grown increasingly bitter. He has accused the Chairman of the Board star of dodging allegations involving an unsolicited explicit video and even sought to have one of his attorneys booted from the case.

The latest filing marks another escalation, with Evans now arguing that outside efforts could interfere with his still-pending default bid against the comic.

He is asking the court to keep the two lawsuits on separate tracks while the fight over Carrot Top's default plays out.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.