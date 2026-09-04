EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Moves to Cancel Hearing as Default Fight Against Comic Heats Up

Carrot Top's accuser is escalating his legal battle, asking a Florida court to cancel an upcoming hearing as he fights to keep a separate default bid against the comic alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Billboard chart singer Brian Evans filed a new motion seeking to cancel a September 22 hearing in his lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency and Steve Levine. He is also asking the judge to delay consideration of any pending motion to dismiss and reject relief sought by individuals he says are "non-parties" to that case.