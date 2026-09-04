EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Moves to Cancel Hearing as Default Fight Against Comic Heats Up
Sept. 4 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Carrot Top's accuser is escalating his legal battle, asking a Florida court to cancel an upcoming hearing as he fights to keep a separate default bid against the comic alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Billboard chart singer Brian Evans filed a new motion seeking to cancel a September 22 hearing in his lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency and Steve Levine. He is also asking the judge to delay consideration of any pending motion to dismiss and reject relief sought by individuals he says are "non-parties" to that case.
Two Lawsuits, Two Courtrooms
Evans argued that his lawsuit against CAA and Levine is separate from his case against Scott Thompson, better known as Carrot Top.
According to the filing, the two matters involve different defendants, alleged conduct, claims, defenses, evidence, and damages – while Evans' default request against Carrot Top remains before a separate court division.
As Radar previously reported, Evans has accused Carrot Top, 61, of misconduct in a separate lawsuit and even reported the comedian to the FBI – allegations Carrot Top has denied.
'Judge Requires a Hearing'
Evans said he previously submitted a proposed order asking the Division 18 court to enter default against Carrot Top. Rather than ruling on the request based solely on the paperwork, Evans said the court directed him to schedule a hearing.
The court's instruction, quoted in the filing, stated: "Judge requires a hearing please set a hearing with the court."
Evans is now arguing that the instruction means his default request remains active and must be resolved by Division 18 before another division takes action that could interfere with the case. He claims the September 22 proceeding in Division 25 could potentially "affect, preempt, circumvent, consolidate, transfer, stay, or otherwise interfere with" the pending default matter.
In his motion, Evans also asks the court to hold off on any dismissal ruling until after the Division 18 default hearing takes place.
He argued that allowing dismissal-related relief to move forward while the default issue remains pending could "displace or undermine" the separate proceeding involving Carrot Top.
Evans further stressed that he does not consent to consolidating, transferring, staying, or jointly adjudicating the two lawsuits.
Allegations Against Carrot Top Explained
As Radar previously reported, Evans' battle with Carrot Top has grown increasingly bitter. He has accused the Chairman of the Board star of dodging allegations involving an unsolicited explicit video and even sought to have one of his attorneys booted from the case.
The latest filing marks another escalation, with Evans now arguing that outside efforts could interfere with his still-pending default bid against the comic.
He is asking the court to keep the two lawsuits on separate tracks while the fight over Carrot Top's default plays out.