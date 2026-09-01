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EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Reported to FBI as Court Battle Explodes Over Bid to Delay Answering Lawsuit

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Carrot Top was reported to the FBI, according to a new court filing in his legal battle with singer Brian Evans.

Sept. 1 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top has been reported to the FBI as his bitter legal battle with Billboard chart singer Brian Evans escalates over an attempt to delay the comedian from formally answering explosive allegations against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans told a Broward County judge he reported Carrot Top to the FBI's Las Vegas division and has had "multiple communications" with bureau personnel concerning the dispute.

Evans also claimed he provided evidence relating specifically to Carrot Top's alleged conduct.

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FBI Report Revealed in Court Filing

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Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was reported to the FBI's Las Vegas division by singer Brian Evans, according to a new court filing.

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However, Evans noted that he is not claiming the FBI has opened a formal investigation, determined Carrot Top committed a crime, identified him as a target or subject, or endorsed any of the allegations made in the lawsuit. Evans said only that he communicated with the FBI and provided materials concerning Carrot Top.

The FBI disclosure emerged as Evans fights Carrot Top's request to transfer and consolidate the comic's lawsuit with a separate case involving Creative Artists Agency and agent Steve Levine.

Carrot Top's legal team has asked the court to transfer the case from one Broward County division to another, consolidate it with Evans' CAA action, and stay the proceedings, including the deadline for Carrot Top to answer or otherwise respond.

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Legal Fight Over Carrot Top's Response

Brian Evans
Source: BRIAN EVANS @CROON1 / X

Evans is fighting Carrot Top's request to consolidate the lawsuit and stay the deadline to respond.

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Under Carrot Top's proposal, the 61-year-old could respond 20 days after any future consolidation order, or on another date chosen by the receiving division.

Evans blasted the move in an August 27 filing, arguing its practical effect would be to "stop the clock" and postpone Carrot Top from admitting, denying, or otherwise responding to allegations aimed directly at him.

He also accused Carrot Top of using the transfer and stay request as procedural gamesmanship, although that characterization remains Evans' allegation and has not been adopted by the court.

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Brian Evans' Allegations Against Carrot Top Explained

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's legal team has asked the Broward County court to consolidate the case with separate litigation and stay proceedings.

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The underlying lawsuit contains a series of sensational accusations against the veteran Las Vegas entertainer.

As Radar previously reported, Evans alleges Carrot Top transmitted an unsolicited sexually explicit video to him, made representations involving future professional assistance and entertainment opportunities, and participated in conduct surrounding a prior settlement agreement and related documents. Those accusations remain allegations and have not been proven in court.

Evans argued that any FBI-related concerns do not justify putting the entire civil case on hold. "If Thompson has a legitimate privilege concern, he should raise it specifically," Evans argued in the filing. He added that Carrot Top should not be permitted to use an "unasserted or generalized concern as a blanket excuse for not answering."

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Brian Evans' Demands

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Photo of Brian Evans
Source: BRIAN EVANS @CROON1 / X

Evans argues Carrot Top should be required to answer the lawsuit without waiting for a ruling on consolidation.

Evans further emphasized that his communications with the FBI are not themselves proof that Carrot Top is liable for anything alleged in the lawsuit.

He is now asking the judge to deny Carrot Top's motion to consolidate and stay the proceedings and to require the star to respond under Florida's normal civil rules.

The court has not yet ruled that Carrot Top improperly delayed his answer, nor has it made any finding regarding Evans' FBI report.

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