EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Reported to FBI as Court Battle Explodes Over Bid to Delay Answering Lawsuit

Carrot Top has been reported to the FBI as his bitter legal battle with Billboard chart singer Brian Evans escalates over an attempt to delay the comedian from formally answering explosive allegations against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans told a Broward County judge he reported Carrot Top to the FBI's Las Vegas division and has had "multiple communications" with bureau personnel concerning the dispute.

Evans also claimed he provided evidence relating specifically to Carrot Top's alleged conduct.