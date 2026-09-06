EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Will Be Furious' if Sussexes Land BBC Documentary
Sept. 6 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
King Charles would be left furious if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strike a documentary deal with the BBC as they attempt to revive their television fortunes following their dramatic return to Britain, senior royal sources have told Radaronline.com.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be exploring opportunities with British broadcasters after returning from California with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
King Charles Furious Over BBC Deal?
The couple is expected to retain their $29million Montecito mansion while spending an extended period in the UK, opening a potentially lucrative new television market six years after quitting royal duties.
A royal source claimed: "The prospect of Harry and Meghan working with the BBC would inevitably cause anxiety at the Palace. Charles has been trying to rebuild his relationship with his son privately, and the last thing he wants is another television project generating headlines about the Royal Family. If it became another vehicle for discussing private royal matters, he would be furious."
The Sussexes are understood to be considering documentaries and factual entertainment among potential British projects, with their return making it significantly easier to work with UK production companies.
A senior UK television industry source told Radar: "Being back in Britain completely changes the landscape for Harry and Meghan. They don't need another gigantic Netflix-style agreement. They can potentially make individual programs with the BBC or commercial broadcasters and retain much greater freedom over what they produce."
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The pair's original reported $100million Netflix agreement generated Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus and Polo, although other projects failed to reach screens.
Those included Markle's animated series Pearl and a planned adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel Meet Me at the Lake.
The Sussexes' reported $20million Spotify partnership also ended in 2023 after Markle's Archetypes podcast ran for 12 episodes.
Spotify executive Bill Simmons subsequently branded the couple "f------ grifters."
Markle, 41, later launched Confessions of a Female Founder through Lemonada Media and developed her As Ever lifestyle business.
Her Netflix series With Love, Meghan only ran for two seasons.
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Harry, 41, and Markle's biggest media successes, however, have generally involved their own lives and relationship with the monarchy.
Their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey became a worldwide television event, while Netflix's Harry & Meghan attracted a huge audience and Harry's memoir Spare became an international bestseller.
That history is likely to make any prospective BBC collaboration particularly sensitive for Charles, 77, even if the eventual program has nothing to do with royal life.
A palace insider claimed: "The BBC carries a significance that another streaming service simply doesn't. It is Britain's national broadcaster and has a longstanding relationship with the monarchy. Seeing Harry and Meghan potentially earning substantial money from it would be difficult enough – seeing them discuss royal business would be another matter entirely."
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Other Sussex productions have struggled to reproduce the attention generated by their autobiographical material, with Polo failing to enter Netflix's global top 10.
British producers could instead pursue projects connected to Harry's charitable work, particularly the Invictus Games.
Our television source said: "Harry remains enormously recognizable and Meghan understands television. The challenge is proving they can deliver compelling programs without returning repeatedly to the Royal Family."
The Sussexes are not expected to resume duties as working royals despite Harry's improving relationship with his formerly estranged father Charles.