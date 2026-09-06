EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Will Be Furious' if Sussexes Land BBC Documentary

The couple is expected to retain their $29million Montecito mansion while spending an extended period in the UK, opening a potentially lucrative new television market six years after quitting royal duties.

A royal source claimed: "The prospect of Harry and Meghan working with the BBC would inevitably cause anxiety at the Palace. Charles has been trying to rebuild his relationship with his son privately, and the last thing he wants is another television project generating headlines about the Royal Family. If it became another vehicle for discussing private royal matters, he would be furious."

The Sussexes are understood to be considering documentaries and factual entertainment among potential British projects, with their return making it significantly easier to work with UK production companies.

A senior UK television industry source told Radar: "Being back in Britain completely changes the landscape for Harry and Meghan. They don't need another gigantic Netflix-style agreement. They can potentially make individual programs with the BBC or commercial broadcasters and retain much greater freedom over what they produce."