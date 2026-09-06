Donald Trump Debuts Darker Hair and Flipped Comb-Over as Critics Ask, 'Did Grandpa Get a New Wig?'

The latest change comes only weeks after observers questioned whether Trump had started using a new hairpiece to add volume to the hair covering a bald area.

"What in the world is going on with Trump's hair?" journalist Aaron Rupar wondered on X alongside pictures of the president's new do on Friday, September 4.

The reactions continued to pile up online.

"Did grandpa get a new wig?" one person asked.

Republicans Against Trump also weighed in, writing, "Yes, this is a real photo of Trump."

"Trump has entered the elderly lady hair-color experimentation phase," one critic wrote.

"President Trump is Making America Groovy Again!" another joked

"The wig makers can't keep up with Donald's changes," someone quipped.

"It looks like it could scurry off his head at any moment," a commenter observed.

"OMG, it’s a new toupee. And it's just sitting there," a user shared.