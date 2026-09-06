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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Debuts Darker Hair and Flipped Comb-Over as Critics Ask, 'Did Grandpa Get a New Wig?'

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump stepped out in New Jersey with noticeably darker hair and a flipped comb-over.

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Sept. 6 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's hair has once again become a topic of conversation after the president stepped out in New Jersey with a noticeably different look, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump appeared to be sporting darker hair and a comb-over parted on the opposite side, prompting a fresh wave of online speculation about what exactly was happening on top of his head.

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'Making America Groovy Again!'

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image of The president's latest hairstyle quickly caught the attention of critics online.
Source: MEGA

The president's latest hairstyle quickly caught the attention of critics online.

The latest change comes only weeks after observers questioned whether Trump had started using a new hairpiece to add volume to the hair covering a bald area.

"What in the world is going on with Trump's hair?" journalist Aaron Rupar wondered on X alongside pictures of the president's new do on Friday, September 4.

The reactions continued to pile up online.

"Did grandpa get a new wig?" one person asked.

Republicans Against Trump also weighed in, writing, "Yes, this is a real photo of Trump."

"Trump has entered the elderly lady hair-color experimentation phase," one critic wrote.

"President Trump is Making America Groovy Again!" another joked

"The wig makers can't keep up with Donald's changes," someone quipped.

"It looks like it could scurry off his head at any moment," a commenter observed.

"OMG, it’s a new toupee. And it's just sitting there," a user shared.

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Source: @ATRUPAR/X

Journalist Aaron Rupar asked, 'What in the world is going on with Trump's hair?'

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Donald Trump Insists He Doesn't Wear a Wig

image of Donald Trump has repeatedly denied wearing a wig.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied wearing a wig.

Trump has previously pushed back against speculation surrounding his hair.

During remarks in the Rose Garden on September 2, the president directly addressed the ongoing chatter, insisting, "I don't wear a wig."

His hair has occasionally appeared to reveal a sizable bald patch underneath the comb-over, particularly when wind disrupts the carefully arranged style.

At times, observers have suggested that the hair covering the area resembles a cotton candy-like hairpiece.

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Donald Trump Uses Windy Rally to Defend His Hair

image of Donald Trump recently recalled a windy Ohio rally as proof his hair is real.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently recalled a windy Ohio rally as proof his hair is real.

During his September 2 speech, Trump recalled an especially windy event as proof that he could not possibly be wearing a wig.

"I went up to the speaker, and it was blowing so hard," he explained about a 2024 Ohio rally. "You know, for years, I had to suffer with people saying, 'He wears a wig.' I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not gonna be on your head very long."

Trump described the weather at the event as "the worst weather I think I've ever experienced outside of maybe a hurricane we had in Florida one time."

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Donald Trump's Hair Maintenance Is 'A Major Enterprise'

image of Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump carries a portable hair 'patch kit' with him.
Source: MEGA

Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump carries a portable hair 'patch kit' with him.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff has offered a different take on the president's hairstyle.

During the September 5 episode of the Inside Trump's Head podcast, Wolff claimed Trump travels with a portable "patch kit" containing small pieces of hair that can be used to adjust his appearance.

The kit consists of "small tufts of hair that match whatever color his hair might be at the time," Wolff said, per The Daily Beast.

He added that he does not know who attaches the pieces to Trump's head or exactly what is used to secure them, describing it as "some kind of paste."

Whoever handles the job is "next to the people with the nuclear codes," Wolff claimed.

According to Wolff, the kit has been around since Trump's first term.

"The maintenance of this hair is a major enterprise and has been for many years," he noted.

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