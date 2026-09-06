EXCLUSIVE: Elliot Page 'Marooned in Hollywood' After Offers Dry Up Following 'The Odyssey' Role
Sept. 6 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Elliot Page has revealed he is still waiting for Hollywood to come calling despite his acclaimed return to blockbuster filmmaking in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey – with entertainment sources exclusively telling RadarOnline.com the actor is "marooned" in the industry.
The 39-year-old reunited with director Nolan to play Sinon in the director's Homer epic, having previously starred as Ariadne in 2010's Inception.
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But Page admitted the high-profile role has not produced the flood of new opportunities he might have expected – despite believing he is finally capable of delivering some of his finest performances.
A Hollywood source claimed: "Elliot has just appeared in one of the biggest movies imaginable for one of the industry's most powerful directors, so you might expect scripts and offers to be pouring through the door. The reality has been very different. He is in this frustrating position where he feels creatively stronger than ever but is still waiting for Hollywood to recognize that."
Asked whether he was now "getting a zillion calls," Page told the On Film... With Kevin McCarthy podcast: "No, Kevin, I'm not! So, if someone wants to call me..."
The Juno star, who came out as transgender in 2020, then joked: "I know I get some pushback for being – Canadian? I don't know what it's about."
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Page added that he remains determined to pursue challenging roles and believes he has reached a point personally where he could produce his strongest work.
He said: "I'd really love to do, ideally, good work. That's what I'd love to do. And I feel like I'm in a place where, you know, it is actually interesting when you ask me about maybe, I don't know, if this is weird or too personal.
"But when you do ask me about Ariadne (in Inception), I had such a great time being in that movie, I had such a great time working with Chris, but I was also personally really uncomfortable."
Page earned an Oscar nomination for playing the title character in 2007's Juno, but has spoken openly about the personal difficulties he experienced during earlier stages of his career.
The actor added: "But I feel now, 'cause that's removed and I don't have to deal with that in my acting in my performances, I'm like, 'I feel like I could do some of my best work now.'"
'He Is Marooned in Hollywood Right Now'
Another industry insider said: "That's what makes the situation particularly frustrating. Elliot isn't talking like somebody whose enthusiasm for acting has disappeared. It's the opposite – he feels more comfortable, focused and ambitious, but the volume of opportunities hasn't caught up with where he believes he is creatively. But the reality is he is marooned in Hollywood now."
Page also underwent an intensive fitness regimen and displayed a muscular physique in The Odyssey.
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Writing on Instagram about his boxing trainer Nolan Condron, Page said: "I've been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol.He's a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport.
"Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life."
Page previously told GQ he uses virtual reality workouts while traveling, alternating between Flow sessions and boxing.
He said: "I do both depending on my mood. It's so fun."