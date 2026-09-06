EXCLUSIVE: Elliot Page 'Marooned in Hollywood' After Offers Dry Up Following 'The Odyssey' Role

But Page admitted the high-profile role has not produced the flood of new opportunities he might have expected – despite believing he is finally capable of delivering some of his finest performances.

A Hollywood source claimed: "Elliot has just appeared in one of the biggest movies imaginable for one of the industry's most powerful directors, so you might expect scripts and offers to be pouring through the door. The reality has been very different. He is in this frustrating position where he feels creatively stronger than ever but is still waiting for Hollywood to recognize that."

Asked whether he was now "getting a zillion calls," Page told the On Film... With Kevin McCarthy podcast: "No, Kevin, I'm not! So, if someone wants to call me..."

The Juno star, who came out as transgender in 2020, then joked: "I know I get some pushback for being – Canadian? I don't know what it's about."