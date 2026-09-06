Donald Trump's Former White House Lawyer, Ty Cobb, Calls the President a 'R-----' on Live TV

Cobb, who served in Trump's first administration, was discussing the president when he launched into a blistering assessment of his former boss.

He described Trump as a "malignant narcissist, convicted felon, r-----, and somebody who was really out to feather his own nest," per The Daily Beast.

Capehart immediately stopped Cobb to address the characterization.

"Ty, I just have to stop you... because you just called the president a r-----," he said. "That is a legal thing that he has not been convicted of. So we've just got to be clear on that."

Cobb acknowledged the distinction before pointing to the civil case involving E. Jean Carroll.

"You're absolutely right. He has not been convicted of it," Cobb responded. "But the federal judge who oversaw the [E. Jean Carroll] trial said on the record that he was guilty of r---."