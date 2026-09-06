Donald Trump's Former White House Lawyer, Ty Cobb, Calls the President a 'R-----' on Live TV
Sept. 6 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's former White House lawyer, Ty Cobb, sparked a tense exchange on live television after referring to the president as a "r-----" during an interview on September 4, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart quickly interrupted Cobb, pointing out that Trump has not been convicted of r---, before the former administration official pushed back.
Ty Cobb Brands Donald Trump a 'R-----'
Cobb, who served in Trump's first administration, was discussing the president when he launched into a blistering assessment of his former boss.
He described Trump as a "malignant narcissist, convicted felon, r-----, and somebody who was really out to feather his own nest," per The Daily Beast.
Capehart immediately stopped Cobb to address the characterization.
"Ty, I just have to stop you... because you just called the president a r-----," he said. "That is a legal thing that he has not been convicted of. So we've just got to be clear on that."
Cobb acknowledged the distinction before pointing to the civil case involving E. Jean Carroll.
"You're absolutely right. He has not been convicted of it," Cobb responded. "But the federal judge who oversaw the [E. Jean Carroll] trial said on the record that he was guilty of r---."
Jonathan Capehart Pushes Back
Capehart immediately corrected Cobb again.
"No, no, no, sexual assault," he insisted.
Cobb refused to concede the point.
"No, actually, Jonathan, you're wrong," Cobb shot back, adding, "I'll send you the site."
"Please do," Capehart responded.
E. Jean Carroll Accused Donald Trump of Sexual Assault
Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s after the pair met at a Manhattan department store.
She alleged that Trump followed her into a dressing room and "forcibly penetrated her."
A jury later ruled in Carroll's favor in 2023, finding Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. The verdict resulted in a $5 million award.
Trump has denied Carroll's allegations and has previously dismissed her claim by saying she was "not my type."
The wording used to describe the verdict became a separate legal issue.
In a later ruling connected to Trump's litigation with Carroll, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan examined whether describing the encounter as r--- was supported by the jury's findings.
Kaplan concluded that the conduct established at trial fit the "common" meaning of the word "r---," even though the jury's formal verdict was for sexual abuse rather than a criminal r--- conviction.
He therefore found Carroll’s description of the encounter "substantially true."
Donald Trump Paid E. Jean Carroll in June 2026
The legal fight continued for years after the jury's 2023 verdict.
Carroll was paid the $5.62 million, including accumulated interest, that Trump owed her in July after his lengthy effort to challenge the decision ended in June, when the Supreme Court declined to take up the case.