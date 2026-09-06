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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Former White House Lawyer, Ty Cobb, Calls the President a 'R-----' on Live TV

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Source: MEGA

Former Trump White House lawyer, Ty Cobb, called Donald Trump a 'r-----' during a live television interview.

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Sept. 6 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump's former White House lawyer, Ty Cobb, sparked a tense exchange on live television after referring to the president as a "r-----" during an interview on September 4, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart quickly interrupted Cobb, pointing out that Trump has not been convicted of r---, before the former administration official pushed back.

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Ty Cobb Brands Donald Trump a 'R-----'

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image of MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart interrupted Ty Cobb after the mention.
Source: MEGA

MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart interrupted Ty Cobb after the mention.

Cobb, who served in Trump's first administration, was discussing the president when he launched into a blistering assessment of his former boss.

He described Trump as a "malignant narcissist, convicted felon, r-----, and somebody who was really out to feather his own nest," per The Daily Beast.

Capehart immediately stopped Cobb to address the characterization.

"Ty, I just have to stop you... because you just called the president a r-----," he said. "That is a legal thing that he has not been convicted of. So we've just got to be clear on that."

Cobb acknowledged the distinction before pointing to the civil case involving E. Jean Carroll.

"You're absolutely right. He has not been convicted of it," Cobb responded. "But the federal judge who oversaw the [E. Jean Carroll] trial said on the record that he was guilty of r---."

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Source: @BOLOUDON/X

Ty Cobb and Jonathan Capehart clashed over the legal distinction between r--- and sexual assault during the interview.

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Jonathan Capehart Pushes Back

image of Ty Cobb said he would send Jonathan Capehart a website that proved his point.
Source: MEGA

Ty Cobb said he would send Jonathan Capehart a website that proved his point.

Capehart immediately corrected Cobb again.

"No, no, no, sexual assault," he insisted.

Cobb refused to concede the point.

"No, actually, Jonathan, you're wrong," Cobb shot back, adding, "I'll send you the site."

"Please do," Capehart responded.

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E. Jean Carroll Accused Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

image of E. Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her after the pair met at a Manhattan department store.
Source: MEGA

E. Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her after the pair met at a Manhattan department store.

Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s after the pair met at a Manhattan department store.

She alleged that Trump followed her into a dressing room and "forcibly penetrated her."

A jury later ruled in Carroll's favor in 2023, finding Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. The verdict resulted in a $5 million award.

Trump has denied Carroll's allegations and has previously dismissed her claim by saying she was "not my type."

The wording used to describe the verdict became a separate legal issue.

In a later ruling connected to Trump's litigation with Carroll, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan examined whether describing the encounter as r--- was supported by the jury's findings.

Kaplan concluded that the conduct established at trial fit the "common" meaning of the word "r---," even though the jury's formal verdict was for sexual abuse rather than a criminal r--- conviction.

He therefore found Carroll’s description of the encounter "substantially true."

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Donald Trump Paid E. Jean Carroll in June 2026

image of Donald Trump paid E. Jean Carroll $5.62 million in June.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump paid E. Jean Carroll $5.62 million in June.

The legal fight continued for years after the jury's 2023 verdict.

Carroll was paid the $5.62 million, including accumulated interest, that Trump owed her in July after his lengthy effort to challenge the decision ended in June, when the Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

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