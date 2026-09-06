EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Turns Matchmaker for Brother James Haven's Love Life'

Hopeless romantic Angelina Jolie is playing Cupid for newly outed brother James Haven – despite their reportedly rocky relationship – and introducing him to g-- friends in her circle, sources said.

James Haven is reportedly being introduced to g-- friends in Angelina Jolie's circle

"She's making introductions and then letting James decide if there's chemistry. She isn't forcing anything. She'll simply say, 'You two should meet,' and see what happens."

"Angelina knows James better than almost anyone, so she has a pretty good idea of the kind of man who would make him happy," a source told RadarOnline.com .

An insider said Jolie is letting her brother decide whether there is chemistry.

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According to the insider, "protective" Jolie wants Haven "surrounded by good people," and "if one of those introductions leads to love – even better."

Jolie's brother came out as g-- following the end of his marriage to The Real L Word star Romi Imbelli, opening up about his sexuality during a live video stream.

Haven revealed he came out to Imbelli after their marriage was annulled in March 2025.

The former couple separated in August 2024, just 15 days after tying the knot.