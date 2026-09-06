EXCLUSIVE: Mama June 'Backs Daughter Pumpkin' Over Her Adult Career Move

The tattooed ex-reality TV star – older sister of former child pageant princess Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson – joined the digital platform in March. She's since shared naughty nudes and moved on to offering explicit clips with boyfriend Darrin Kitchens.

Discussing her shenanigans, Pumpkin said: "I really started doing hardcore because, truthfully, it's another revenue of money and so many options to do and give."

According to sources, the gregarious gal does the deed with Darrin on a bed in one video that's available as an additional high-dollar purchase for subscribers.

The newly minted s-- starlet said the hardcore post costs $100 to $150, depending on how much footage the viewer requests.