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EXCLUSIVE: Mama June 'Backs Daughter Pumpkin' Over Her Adult Career Move

Mama June 'backs daughter Pumpkin' over her adult career move while voicing concerns about its impact.
Source: MEGA

Mama June 'backs daughter Pumpkin' over her adult career move while voicing concerns about its impact.

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Sept. 6 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

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Mama June Shannon is piping up about daughter Pumpkin's porny performances on an adult site, saying she hopes the 26-year-old is making serious bank with her blue videos because "all money ain't good money."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch, 47, said Pumpkin – whose real name is Lauryn Efird – is a grown gal capable of making her own choices, but added she also hopes the skin-baring stunts have helped the divorced mother of four score more than $10,000.

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Pumpkin Turns to Adult Content

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Mama June Shannon said daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird is an adult capable of making her own choices.
Source: MEGA

Mama June Shannon said daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird is an adult capable of making her own choices.

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The tattooed ex-reality TV star – older sister of former child pageant princess Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson – joined the digital platform in March. She's since shared naughty nudes and moved on to offering explicit clips with boyfriend Darrin Kitchens.

Discussing her shenanigans, Pumpkin said: "I really started doing hardcore because, truthfully, it's another revenue of money and so many options to do and give."

According to sources, the gregarious gal does the deed with Darrin on a bed in one video that's available as an additional high-dollar purchase for subscribers.

The newly minted s-- starlet said the hardcore post costs $100 to $150, depending on how much footage the viewer requests.

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Pumpkin Plans to Take Content Further

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Darrin Kitchens has appeared with Pumpkin in explicit content offered to her subscribers.
Source: @DARRIN KITCHENS/FACEBOOK

Darrin Kitchens has appeared with Pumpkin in explicit content offered to her subscribers.

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The eager beaver blabs that she plans on recording girl-girl footage – which may eventually include a threesome with her man.

In the meantime, the p--- princess' mom said Pumpkin appears to be having fun doing what she wants.

While June doesn't think the third-born of her four daughters will regret shooting steamy videos, she points out her grandkids could eventually come across their mom's graphic content when they're older.

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Pumpkin Defends Adult Content Career

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Josh Efird shares four children with Pumpkin, who said her earnings go toward supporting their kids.
Source: @PUMPKIN LAURYN EFIRD/FACEBOOK

Josh Efird shares four children with Pumpkin, who said her earnings go toward supporting their kids.

Pumpkin has shot down criticism of her latest venture, claiming it's helped her provide for the kids she shares with ex-husband Josh Efird – Ella Grace, 7, Bentley Jameson, 5, and 4-year-old twins Sylus Ray and Stella Renae.

"People have a s--t ton to say about me... doing adult content, and at the end of the day, I do all of this for my kids," said Pumpkin, who's also strutted her stuff at a Tennessee strip club.

"The money that I make, it's going straight to them – their college funds, not telling them no, vacations, all of that stuff. I'm a mama first."

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