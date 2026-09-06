EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen 'Eyeing Politically Diverse Cast for New Real Housewives'

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Andy believes political differences make the Housewives more interesting, not less. MAGA supporters are tailor-made for that kind of cast.

"Imagine fights over politics and parties. That is Housewives gold. Andy knows controversy gets people watching. He isn't running from MAGA. He sees an opportunity to make money."

Cohen has been a vocal Trump critic, blasting his "fragile ego" and repeatedly comparing his political behavior and headline-grabbing antics to the drama of Real Housewives.