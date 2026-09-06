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EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen 'Eyeing Politically Diverse Cast for New Real Housewives'

ndy Cohen is eyeing a politically diverse cast for a new 'Real Housewives' series amid franchise expansion.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen is eyeing a politically diverse cast for a new 'Real Housewives' series amid franchise expansion.

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Sept. 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Bravo mastermind Andy Cohen is considering several cities in red states as potential homes for a new Real Housewives franchise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Cohen's Trump Dislike Rules Out Palm Beach Housewives Franchise

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Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighborhood is reportedly off the table for the proposed franchise.
Source: BT/ADM/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighborhood is reportedly off the table for the proposed franchise.

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Insiders said Cohen is craving the possible fireworks of a politically diverse cast – but his dislike of President Donald Trump means Mar-a-Lago's Florida neighborhood is off the table.

A Bravo spokesperson said: "There are no plans for a Real Housewives of Palm Beach."

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Cohen Sees MAGA Drama as 'Housewives Gold'

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A Bravo spokesperson said there are no plans for 'Real Housewives of Palm Beach.'
Source: RCF / MEGA

A Bravo spokesperson said there are no plans for 'Real Housewives of Palm Beach.'

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A source told RadarOnline.com: "Andy believes political differences make the Housewives more interesting, not less. MAGA supporters are tailor-made for that kind of cast.

"Imagine fights over politics and parties. That is Housewives gold. Andy knows controversy gets people watching. He isn't running from MAGA. He sees an opportunity to make money."

Cohen has been a vocal Trump critic, blasting his "fragile ego" and repeatedly comparing his political behavior and headline-grabbing antics to the drama of Real Housewives.

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