EXCLUSIVE: Full Story Behind Jared Leto Facing Career Backlash as Misconduct Allegations Surface

It started as a joke. About halfway through the music video for the Thirty Seconds to Mars song Closer to the Edge, the words "Yes this is a cult" flash on the screen. "[It's] a response to journalists saying, 'You have such a cult following,'" the band's frontman Jared Leto told The New York Times in 2013, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We have always had incredibly committed people following us. If people like Thirty Seconds to Mars, they really, really, really like it." But when the band hosted a three-day wellness retreat for their fans – or "the echelon" as they're called – on a private island in Croatia in 2019, it only fueled the cult comparisons.

A photo of Leto, 54, and festivalgoers all dressed in white, standing with their arms raised up to the sky did little to dispel those claims; neither did a snapshot of the singer leading a talk while wearing a tie-dye "This Is a Cult" T-shirt.