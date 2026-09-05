Donald Trump, 80, Appears to Nod Off Again During Oval Office Event on American Beef

Trump has faced similar accusations before, including during a White House healthcare briefing where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Oz spoke about lowering drug prices.

During that appearance, Trump was seen with his eyes and mouth appearing to droop while Dr. Oz discussed the cost of medications.

One critic wrote: "It's lights out time for Trump," while another joked, "You would think they’d stop scheduling these press conferences during executive nap time."

A third chimed in: "Let him sleep. He's way more dangerous when he's awake."

The White House has pushed back against previous claims that Trump was sleeping during official events.

"President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health," Davis added.