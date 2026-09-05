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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 80, Appears to Nod Off Again During Oval Office Event on American Beef

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to close his eyes during a Friday Oval Office event.

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Sept. 5 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump, 80, appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during a September 4 Oval Office event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president repeatedly blinked and appeared to close his eyes for extended stretches as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins discussed his latest executive orders aimed at American ranchers and the beef industry.

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Donald Trump Appears to Fight Sleep

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image of Donald Trump sat behind the Resolute Desk alongside Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and ranchers from around the country.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sat behind the Resolute Desk alongside Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and ranchers from around the country.

Trump was seated behind the Resolute Desk alongside Rollins and ranchers from across the country.

As Rollins discussed the orders, Trump appeared increasingly disengaged from the conversation.

With her body turned toward the president, Rollins continued speaking directly to him as he repeatedly blinked and appeared to drift in and out of sleep.

At one point, Trump closed his eyes while Rollins was talking.

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Source: @DONKOCLOCK/X

Donald Trump appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open.

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'Sleepy Don'

image of Critics called Donald Trump, 'Sleepy Don' on social media.
Source: MEGA

Critics called Donald Trump, 'Sleepy Don' on social media.

Critics ran to social media to poke fun at the sleeping president.

"Sleepy Don is on the job," someone wrote.

"Now we know why Trump called Biden Sleepy Joe as the real sleepy one is himself," a user said.

"Bedtime for Grandpa," another commented.

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White House Defends Donald Trump's Energy

image of The White House has previously denied that Donald Trump was falling asleep during public appearances.
Source: MEGA

The White House has previously denied that Donald Trump was falling asleep during public appearances.

Trump has faced similar accusations before, including during a White House healthcare briefing where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Oz spoke about lowering drug prices.

During that appearance, Trump was seen with his eyes and mouth appearing to droop while Dr. Oz discussed the cost of medications.

One critic wrote: "It's lights out time for Trump," while another joked, "You would think they’d stop scheduling these press conferences during executive nap time."

A third chimed in: "Let him sleep. He's way more dangerous when he's awake."

The White House has pushed back against previous claims that Trump was sleeping during official events.

"President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health," Davis added.

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image of Lara Trump said Donald Trump sleeps 'maybe three or four hours a night.'
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump said Donald Trump sleeps 'maybe three or four hours a night.'

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