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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Flesh-Eating Monsters Invade US — Texas Town Quarantined After Deadly Parasites Detected

Flesh-eating monsters have sparked concern after deadly parasites were detected in a Texas town.
Source: VIKTOR TALASHUK/UNSPLASH

Flesh-eating monsters have sparked concern after deadly parasites were detected in a Texas town.

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July 6 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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A deadly flesh-eating parasite that creates festering sores by gruesomely burrowing into its prey's skin has been detected in the U.S. for the first time in 60 years and public health workers are warning of a potential outbreak.

As RadarOnline.com went to press, officials were enforcing a 12-mile quarantine zone around tiny La Pryor, Texas, a rural town of around 1,200 people some 30 miles from the Mexican border, where the return of the New World (NW) screwworm had been registered for the first time since it was eradicated from America in 1966.

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Brooke Rollins said a New World screwworm infestation was detected in a three-week-old calf near La Pryor, Texas.
Source: LETS FLY/UNSPLASH)

Brooke Rollins said a New World screwworm infestation was detected in a three-week-old calf near La Pryor, Texas.

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The parasites get their name from their hellish ability to dig headfirst into a victim's flesh in the same way a screw does wood. No known medicine can cure an infestation – and the only way to get rid of the critters is by having a doctor excruciatingly search for them surgically.

Such horrific infestations occur when an NW screwworm fly lays its eggs – hundreds at a time – in the open wounds or, seemingly worse, eyes, nose or ears of humans or animals.

When the eggs hatch, the resulting larvae consume the surrounding tissue, digging deeper and deeper as time passes. If the infestation is not treated, the host will eventually die, experts said.

The La Pryor, Texas, infestation was discovered in a three-week-old bovine calf, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said. Another case was found in February in a horse that had come to the U.S. from Argentina. The last human case in America dates to last year, when a woman returning from El Salvador tested positive.

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Sid Miller urged President Donald Trump to deploy more federal resources against the New World screwworm threat near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Source: MEGA

Sid Miller urged President Donald Trump to deploy more federal resources against the New World screwworm threat near the U.S.-Mexico border.

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Rollins said federal officials were working to eradicate the NW screwworm flies by releasing sterile males into the wild near the Mexican border. Since females only typically mate once, those female flies mating with the sterile male ones will not produce offspring.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller branded the Department of Agriculture's response to the infestation as "slow, bureaucratic and incomplete" and said it would take "years to fully implement."

In fact, with multiple NW screwworm cases now detected in Mexico as close as 25 miles from the U.S. border, Miller appealed directly to President Donald Trump to "throw every available federal resource at this threat before it becomes a full-blown agricultural disaster."

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