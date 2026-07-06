EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Flesh-Eating Monsters Invade US — Texas Town Quarantined After Deadly Parasites Detected

As RadarOnline.com went to press, officials were enforcing a 12-mile quarantine zone around tiny La Pryor, Texas , a rural town of around 1,200 people some 30 miles from the Mexican border, where the return of the New World (NW) screwworm had been registered for the first time since it was eradicated from America in 1966.

A deadly flesh-eating parasite that creates festering sores by gruesomely burrowing into its prey's skin has been detected in the U.S. for the first time in 60 years and public health workers are warning of a potential outbreak.

The parasites get their name from their hellish ability to dig headfirst into a victim's flesh in the same way a screw does wood. No known medicine can cure an infestation – and the only way to get rid of the critters is by having a doctor excruciatingly search for them surgically.

Such horrific infestations occur when an NW screwworm fly lays its eggs – hundreds at a time – in the open wounds or, seemingly worse, eyes, nose or ears of humans or animals.

When the eggs hatch, the resulting larvae consume the surrounding tissue, digging deeper and deeper as time passes. If the infestation is not treated, the host will eventually die, experts said.

The La Pryor, Texas, infestation was discovered in a three-week-old bovine calf, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said. Another case was found in February in a horse that had come to the U.S. from Argentina. The last human case in America dates to last year, when a woman returning from El Salvador tested positive.