EXCLUSIVE: Drea de Matteo Trolled Over Defense of Her Adult Career

Drea de Matteo is being trolled by critics over her attempt to portray joining an adult site as a "political statement" – after revealing the platform initially provided a financial lifeline when her home was under threat. As Radaronline.com has reported, De Matteo, 54, who became famous playing Adriana La Cerva in The Sopranos, joined the adult subscription platform after struggling financially and facing a $75,000 lien on her property. She has now explained the move was also an act of defiance after she believed her opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates had damaged her acting prospects.

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Drea De Matteo Framing Adult Site Move As Political Defiance

Source: MEGA Drea de Matteo joined the site after receiving mortgage foreclosure notices on her house.

An entertainment industry source familiar with the reaction exclusively told Radar: "Drea is being trolled because critics think she's trying to sell what was clearly a financial decision as some grand political statement. Her response is that the two things aren't mutually exclusive – she desperately needed money, but she also saw the site as a way of operating outside an industry she felt had turned its back on her." Speaking to Jamie Kennedy on his HATE TO BREAK IT TO YA podcast, de Matteo said: "In some ways, the adult page was almost like a political statement on my part in a way." She added: 'It was like, 'F--- you. I don't need to work for your f------ corporation."'

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Debunking Myth Of Wealth From 'Sopranos' Fame

Source: MEGA De Matteo framed the online platform as an act of personal defiance.

De Matteo said assumptions her success on The Sopranos had left her independently wealthy were wrong, explaining she traditionally returned to acting when she needed additional income. She said: "I had enough to survive. I would always go back to work when I knew I needed to put aside a chunk of money for the mortgage." De Matteo added: "I was not – people think I'm made of f------ money. Everyone sees me coming, they're like, 'Here comes that rich b---- from The Sopranos.'" She said: "And it's like, no, I'm not at all. In fact, you know, I live a pretty f------ normal life. I had to do that adult page to get a lien off my house after foreclosure."

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Single Photo Erases $75,000 House Lien

Source: MEGA Drea de Matteo faced financial pressure from a $75,000 property lien.

After taking a mortgage break during the Covid pandemic, de Matteo said she later received foreclosure notices. Although that situation was resolved, a $75,000 lien remained. The adult site produced an extraordinarily rapid solution. De Matteo said: "I put a picture up, and, within 75 minutes, the lien was paid. So, that was why I kept the adult site." Asked what she posted, she said: "A picture of me in a bikini... ." She added: "I needed more money than that, but that was just for the lien."

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Source: MEGA De Matteo also appeared on popular shows including 'Sons of Anarchy.'