Lindsay Clancy's Bizarre Wheelchair Sticker Sparks Backlash From Critics As Her Murder Trial Ends in a Mistrial

The sticker, which was attached to the drink holder of Clancy's wheelchair, was spotted by the official court photographer during the trial.

The phrase appears to reference defense attorney Kevin Reddington's Boston accent and his repeated use of the word "sidebar" during proceedings.

Private sidebars, which happen outside the hearing of the jury and public, became a regular part of the contentious trial as Reddington and prosecutors battled over legal issues before Judge William Sullivan.

'Oh, it's kind of a joke, because of Reddington, him saying "I really don't want to go to the sidebah". So people are making memes out of that,' Tara Mill, a nursing assistant, explained about the word, per The Daily Mail.