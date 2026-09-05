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Home > News > Murder

Lindsay Clancy's Bizarre Wheelchair Sticker Sparks Backlash From Critics As Her Murder Trial Ends in a Mistrial

image of Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy's pink '#sidebah' sticker was spotted on her wheelchair during her murder trial.

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Sept. 5 2026, Updated 4:40 p.m. ET

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A small wheelchair sticker has drawn sharp criticism as Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ends in a mistrial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pink '#sidebah' decal became an unexpected talking point as the jury struggled to reach a unanimous decision in the Massachusetts case.

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Sticker Sparks Controversy

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image of Lindsay Clancy's wheelchair sticker appeared to reference defense attorney Kevin Reddington's Boston accent.
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy's wheelchair sticker appeared to reference defense attorney Kevin Reddington's Boston accent.

The sticker, which was attached to the drink holder of Clancy's wheelchair, was spotted by the official court photographer during the trial.

The phrase appears to reference defense attorney Kevin Reddington's Boston accent and his repeated use of the word "sidebar" during proceedings.

Private sidebars, which happen outside the hearing of the jury and public, became a regular part of the contentious trial as Reddington and prosecutors battled over legal issues before Judge William Sullivan.

'Oh, it's kind of a joke, because of Reddington, him saying "I really don't want to go to the sidebah". So people are making memes out of that,' Tara Mill, a nursing assistant, explained about the word, per The Daily Mail.

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Critics Call It 'Disgusting'

image of Lindsay Clancy's '#sidebah' sticker sparked outrage among critics watching the case online.
Source: @LINDSAY969/FACEBOOK

Lindsay Clancy's '#sidebah' sticker sparked outrage among critics watching the case online.

One critic on X questioned, "Lindsay Clancy has the audacity to put a 'joke' sticker, 'SideBah,' on her drink holder?!?!!! Does she think that’s all a joke?!"

Another Reddit user described the sticker as "absolutely disgusting."

However, some of Clancy's supporters viewed the phrase as a lighthearted tribute to Reddington, who has developed a following among people watching the trial.

"He's a really good, intelligent, old-school lawyer. Like, they don't make him like that anymore. He's amazing to watch. Yeah, you a class confidence and he's a gentleman. He's a gentleman first," Caryn Marshall, a labor and delivery nurse, said.

"I think everyone should have a Kevin in their corner. That would be my hashtag, Kevin in my corner," Marshall added.

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Legal Experts Warn Sticker Could Backfire

image of Attorney Andrea Lewis warned that jurors could notice even small details about Lindsay Clancy inside the courtroom.
Source: AP

Attorney Andrea Lewis warned that jurors could notice even small details about Lindsay Clancy inside the courtroom.

The seemingly minor detail drew a much more serious assessment from legal experts watching the case.

"A trial about the deaths of three children is not the place for jokes. A sticker may seem insignificant, but jurors see everything and may view that as a sign that she is not taking the trial seriously. That is an enormous risk to take when your life is literally on the line," Florida attorney Andrea Lewis detailed, per the outlet.

Lewis added, "Jurors see everything. They notice how a defendant is dressed, her body language, her facial expressions, who she interacts with, and whether she smiles or laughs at a moment that may seem inappropriate."

"That scrutiny is particularly intense in a case like this, where the allegations are so disturbing and Lindsay Clancy is sitting just feet away from the jury," she went on.

"Something as small as a sticker may seem insignificant outside the courtroom, but inside it, there really are no small details. Fairly or unfairly, jurors are constantly observing the Lindsay and forming impressions from everything they see," Lewis continued.

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Mistrial Declared After Jury Deadlock

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image of Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4.
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4.

Before the mistrial ruling, California legal analyst Neama Rahmani, warned that the sticker could potentially become an issue if Clancy faces another trial.

"You could potentially raise it in opening or closing: she's not taking it seriously, she thinks this is a joke. That definitely happens a lot. I have used that argument," Rahmani said.

Clancy's trial ultimately ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict following roughly 36 hours of deliberations.

The panel of nine women and three men had reportedly reached an apparent 11-1 split.

Clancy was accused of killing her three children in January 2023 by strangling them with exercise bands.

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