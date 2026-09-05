EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's 'Impossible' On-Set Demands 'Wearing Down Crews'
Sept. 5 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise is pushing his famously relentless work ethic to new extremes – with sources telling Radaronline.com he is now making "impossible" demands which are wearing down crews tasked with matching the Hollywood superstar's punishing pace.
The Mission: Impossible veteran, 64, has revealed he works seven days a week and constantly trains for future roles, after filming wrapped on his latest movie, Digger.
Tom Cruise's Extreme Demands Exhaust Crew
He said the project involved 19-hour days and him occasionally sleeping overnight at the studio.
Cruise plays aging oil tycoon Digger Rockwell in the film, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
A source familiar with the pressures surrounding Cruise's productions exclusively told Radar: "Tom's stamina is extraordinary, but expecting everybody around him to operate at anything approaching that intensity can become exhausting.
"His standards are incredibly high and when he decides something that takes six hours should eventually take less than one, the crew has to find a way of making that ambition work. He really is wearing down his crews with him ambitions, expectations and work ethic. They don't get paid as much as him, so are getting tired of it."
Inside Tom Cruise's Obsessive Prep
Cruise has made no secret of the obsessive preparation behind his performances.
He recently told Empire magazine: "I work seven days a week. I'm constantly studying and training on different things that I'm preparing for in the future.
"The thing I really try to focus on is how to prepare. Prep, prep, prep, prep, prep for everything."
That philosophy was tested during Digger.
Cruise underwent an extensive physical transformation involving prosthetics, with his first makeup application taking six hours.
Cruise Slept On Set During 19-Hour Days
He said: "The first time I put the makeup on, it was six hours.
"And you have to understand, the makeup is here (pointing to his head) and heat comes out of your skull."
Cruise calculated the process contributed to working days lasting approximately 19 hours.
He said: "There were times I actually slept at the lot, in a trailer, overnight."
Rather than accepting the lengthy makeup routine, Cruise challenged the team to dramatically accelerate it while maintaining the same standard.
He said: "I had boards put up, and I said, 'Look, by the time we finish this film, you're going to do the full makeup in under an hour. We're not going to sacrifice quality because I never wanted to sacrifice quality.'"
The Mounting Pressure Behind The Camera
When the challenge was described as "impossible" on set Cruise refused to accept it.
He said: "At first they said, 'That's impossible,' and I said, 'If you think it's impossible, you've already closed the door.'"
Our source said: "It's exactly that mentality which explains why Tom's movies achieve what they do, but it can also create tremendous pressure behind the camera. There isn't much room for saying something cannot be accomplished. For people working those extended days, maintaining his level of intensity can inevitably take a toll."
Cruise recently compared his Digger transformation with previous roles including Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, as well as his performances in Interview With the Vampire, Collateral and Risky Business.
Speaking last month at Warner Bros. in Burbank, California, he said: "The physicality, the make-up – that is stuff that you find as you are learning how to communicate."
Cruise rose from obscurity to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars, achieving global fame through Top Gun and the Mission: Impossible franchise. Known for performing dangerous stunts, Cruise has enjoyed more than four decades of box-office success, earning multiple Oscar nominations and becoming a major producer.