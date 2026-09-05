EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's 'Impossible' On-Set Demands 'Wearing Down Crews'

He said the project involved 19-hour days and him occasionally sleeping overnight at the studio.

Cruise plays aging oil tycoon Digger Rockwell in the film, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

A source familiar with the pressures surrounding Cruise's productions exclusively told Radar: "Tom's stamina is extraordinary, but expecting everybody around him to operate at anything approaching that intensity can become exhausting.

"His standards are incredibly high and when he decides something that takes six hours should eventually take less than one, the crew has to find a way of making that ambition work. He really is wearing down his crews with him ambitions, expectations and work ethic. They don't get paid as much as him, so are getting tired of it."