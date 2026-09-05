Art Garfunkel, 84, Says Donald Trump Presidency Has Him Considering Leaving America
Sept. 5 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET
Art Garfunkel is considering leaving the United States as Donald Trump's presidency continues to alarm the legendary singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 84-year-old musician said he no longer feels comfortable with the country's current direction and admitted he has thought about moving elsewhere.
Art Garfunkel Questions America's Direction
"I don't like America's position at all," Garfunkel told The Guardian in a recent interview. "I'm not aboard, and I'm thinking of leaving the country, frankly."
The "America" singer, who has earned eight Grammy Awards during his solo career and work with Paul Simon, has long been politically liberal. Garfunkel has previously backed Trump opponents, including Bernie Sanders.
His concerns extend beyond politics. He also pointed to climate change and the effect he believes it is having on people around the world.
"It's real that the planet is getting warmer, that the water's rising, that so many people are starving," he said.
Donald Trump Presidency Leaves Singer 'Shocked'
Garfunkel also questioned some of the Trump administration's actions.
"When Donald Trump took over Venezuela, are those the new rules? Just take over a country and run it? It's shocking," he said.
Despite his concerns about the current administration, Garfunkel acknowledged that Trump's time in office will eventually come to an end.
"You think: how on Earth are we gonna change the presidency?" he said. "But Trump won't last forever. So we've got to hope."
Rosie O'Donnell Actually Left America
Art Garfunkel isn't the only celebrity to consider putting distance between himself and the United States.
Rosie O'Donnell has already made the move, relocating to Ireland with her 12-year-old daughter, Clay, in January 2025.
O'Donnell previously explained that leaving the U.S. was not something she had expected to do.
"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she said. "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country."
The comedian has also made clear that she does not currently see a return to the U.S. as an option.
"And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," O'Donnell said.
Rosie O'Donnell Adjusts to Life in Ireland
While O'Donnell has said she is happy with the move, she has also opened up about some of the everyday changes that came with leaving Los Angeles.
"I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles, and I don't have a chef now; it's me cooking for Clay and me," she said.
The comedian added: "Clay's food habits are pretty easy because there is monotony to what she likes and she also has ARFID — avoidance resistance food intake disorder — and she only likes a certain amount of safe foods, there's six on the list, but we just lost bacon sandwiches, she's decided she's had enough of bacon sandwiches, and she doesn't want them in her lunch, which is difficult."