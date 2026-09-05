Art Garfunkel, 84, Says Donald Trump Presidency Has Him Considering Leaving America

Art Garfunkel isn't the only celebrity to consider putting distance between himself and the United States.

Rosie O'Donnell has already made the move, relocating to Ireland with her 12-year-old daughter, Clay, in January 2025.

O'Donnell previously explained that leaving the U.S. was not something she had expected to do.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she said. "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country."

The comedian has also made clear that she does not currently see a return to the U.S. as an option.

"And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," O'Donnell said.