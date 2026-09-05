EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Praised for 'Saving' Adult Scenes as TV and Movies Go Clean

Research cited by film data scientist Stephen Follows suggests s-- scenes in movies have fallen 40 percent since 2000, while streaming shows including Bridgerton, Rivals and S-- Education continue to feature adult relationships and nudity.

Industry observers also told us Sweeney's willingness to tackle provocative material has helped make her an increasingly unusual figure among major young Hollywood stars, although the decline reflects broader changes in what studios believe audiences want.

One entertainment industry source said Sweeney had become closely associated with television prepared to explore sexuality while mainstream cinema retreated from it, with Euphoria demonstrating how streaming-era dramas could tackle material increasingly absent from theatrical releases.

The latest Euphoria storyline saw Sweeney's character Cassie producing adult subscription content, while Bridgerton characters Benedict and Sophie, played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha have continued that show's reputation for passionate encounters.