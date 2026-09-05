EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Praised for 'Saving' Adult Scenes as TV and Movies Go Clean
Sept. 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is being hailed as one of the stars keeping adult scenes alive on screen as Hollywood movies increasingly abandon s-- and nudity in favor of family-friendly blockbusters, Radaronline.com can reveal.
The 28-year-old actress remains central to HBO's Euphoria, one of several television dramas bucking a dramatic shift in cinema.
Why Streaming Shows Still Love Steamy Scenes
Research cited by film data scientist Stephen Follows suggests s-- scenes in movies have fallen 40 percent since 2000, while streaming shows including Bridgerton, Rivals and S-- Education continue to feature adult relationships and nudity.
Industry observers also told us Sweeney's willingness to tackle provocative material has helped make her an increasingly unusual figure among major young Hollywood stars, although the decline reflects broader changes in what studios believe audiences want.
One entertainment industry source said Sweeney had become closely associated with television prepared to explore sexuality while mainstream cinema retreated from it, with Euphoria demonstrating how streaming-era dramas could tackle material increasingly absent from theatrical releases.
The latest Euphoria storyline saw Sweeney's character Cassie producing adult subscription content, while Bridgerton characters Benedict and Sophie, played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha have continued that show's reputation for passionate encounters.
Why Blockbuster Movies Erased Romance
Cinema has moved in the opposite direction. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey largely removes the sexual elements of Homer's poem, despite relationships that are considerably more physical in the original.
Historian Mary Beard recently criticized the change, writing: "While Nolan's Circe (Samantha Morton, on great form) is a tremendous force of nature, the film has managed to obscure the s-- in her relationship with Odysseus."
Follows said: "There are far fewer romance films being made than there have been in the past. So the genre that keeps s-- on screen alive is getting fewer and fewer outings. And the genres that don't need s-- now dominate the release calendar."
His research found adult content has fallen particularly sharply in action movies and thrillers, dropping by 60 percent over two decades, while portrayals of violence, drugs and swearing have remained comparatively stable.
The Surprising Reason Directors Cut S--
A UCLA survey of viewers under 30 found 51 percent wanted more stories about friendships and platonic relationships, while 47 percent believed s-- 'isn't needed' in most movies.
Commercial considerations also favor cleaner productions.
Major studios increasingly depend on global markets, while less explicit movies can secure classifications allowing younger audiences to buy tickets. Superhero franchises from Marvel Studios and DC Studios have consequently delivered some of cinema's biggest hits with little adult content.
Quentin Tarantino has also acknowledged his reluctance to film such material. He said: "It's true, s-- is not part of my vision of cinema... and the truth is that, in real life, it's a pain to shoot s-- scenes; everyone is very tense."
Luca Guadagnino director of Challengers has similarly described filming s-- as highly technical rather than spontaneous.
Sydney Sweeney's Unstoppable Rise To Fame
For television, however, provocative drama remains a selling point – leaving Sweeney and Euphoria occupying territory Hollywood movies increasingly appear willing to surrender.
Born in Spokane, Washington, Sweeney began pursuing acting as a teenager before establishing herself through television roles.
Her breakthrough came with appearances in The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects, followed by The White Lotus, which helped cement her reputation as a rising Hollywood star.
Her role as Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria brought wider fame and Emmy recognition.
Sweeney has since moved successfully into movies, starring in the hit romantic comedy Anyone but You alongside Glen Powell and producing projects through her company Fifty-Fifty Films.
She has also become a major fashion and advertising figure.