Wealthy Influencer Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo Dies at 43 After P---- Enlargement Procedure Causes Fatal Embolism

Ubiribo was staying at a Marriott hotel in Bangkok with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, when he went to an unnamed clinic for the procedure in March, according to TMZ.

According to evidence presented at Inner West London Coroners' Court, doctors injected 40 milliliters of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine into his p----.

After the procedure, Ubiribo and Allen went for a massage. While they were there, he complained of chest pain and passed out twice.

He was taken by ambulance to Sukhumvit Hospital, where he was initially able to answer questions.

Allen told doctors about the filler injections, but Ubiribo lost consciousness before doctors could perform a CT scan.