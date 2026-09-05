Wealthy Influencer Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo Dies at 43 After P---- Enlargement Procedure Causes Fatal Embolism
Sept. 5 2026, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET
Influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo died at 43 after a p---- enlargement procedure during a luxury trip to Thailand led to a fatal pulmonary embolism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The British-Nigerian businessman had filler injected at a clinic in Bangkok before he became sick and died days later.
Igho Ubiribo Had Filler Procedure in Thailand
Ubiribo was staying at a Marriott hotel in Bangkok with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, when he went to an unnamed clinic for the procedure in March, according to TMZ.
According to evidence presented at Inner West London Coroners' Court, doctors injected 40 milliliters of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine into his p----.
After the procedure, Ubiribo and Allen went for a massage. While they were there, he complained of chest pain and passed out twice.
He was taken by ambulance to Sukhumvit Hospital, where he was initially able to answer questions.
Allen told doctors about the filler injections, but Ubiribo lost consciousness before doctors could perform a CT scan.
Doctors Tried to Save His Life
Doctors found that Ubiribo had suffered a pulmonary embolism, which happens when a blood vessel in the lungs becomes blocked.
He was moved to intensive care, where doctors worked to save him.
Medical professionals performed CPR for more than 100 minutes, but Ubiribo died in the early hours of March 6.
A postmortem examination in the U.K. later found cellular material in his lungs that matched the hyaluronic acid used in the procedure.
Coroner Blamed Cosmetic Procedure
Coroner Jean Harkin ruled that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism caused by the cosmetic treatment.
Hyaluronic acid is sometimes used as a nonsurgical p---- enlargement treatment.
The fillers can cost up to $9,000 and usually last between six and nine months.
British urology experts have warned about serious risks linked to the procedures.
Igho Ubiribo Lived a Lavish Lifestyle
Ubiribo had around 185,000 Instagram followers and often shared posts showing his wealthy lifestyle.
He owned a $1.1 million home in Los Angeles' Crenshaw neighborhood and a $600,000 apartment in London.
Ubiribo married Allen, a fashion designer and socialite, in Zimbabwe in 2022. Their lavish wedding reportedly cost $473,000.
After his death, Ubiribo was buried in London in a gold coffin reportedly worth more than $745,000.
Fans were devastated by the influencer's death on social media.
"This is genuinely the saddest way to go bruh," someone wrote.
"That's awful. sad news," another said.
"Very sad, they were so in love," a user wrote alongside a picture of Ubiribo and Allen.