Natalie Harp Sticks by Donald Trump as Melania Trump Plans to Skip GOP Midterm Convention

Natalie's relationship with Donald drew fresh attention after two letters she wrote to the president in 2023 were published.

"I never want to bring you anything but joy. I'm sorry I lost my focus," she wrote. "You are all that matters to me. I don't want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life."

The aid also described feeling burned out and wanting a position that would put her closer to Donald, writing that she was "starting to envy those whose only 'job' seems to be to talk with you, and look pretty. I want that job!!"

"I need to reunite my past self with my current into a better version who will make you proud," she continued. "And please, when I fail, will you tell me? You have the absolute right to cuss me out, if need be, when I deserve it, because no one knows or cares about me more."