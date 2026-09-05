Natalie Harp Sticks by Donald Trump as Melania Trump Plans to Skip GOP Midterm Convention
Sept. 5 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Natalie Harp continued to stick close to Donald Trump as Melania Trump prepared to skip the Republican Party's upcoming midterm convention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's 35-year-old aide was photographed smiling alongside Donald in the Oval Office on Friday, September 5.
Melania Trump Will Miss GOP Convention
Melania, 56, will not accompany Donald to Dallas for the GOP's midterm convention on September 9 and 10, according to a White House official who spoke with the Washington Examiner.
Donald was initially scheduled to speak only on September 10, but his plans changed as the event struggled to generate enthusiasm.
The Daily Beast reported that only two congressional Republicans in battleground districts had confirmed their attendance.
Natalie Harp Remains Close to Donald Trump
Natalie was spotted in the Oval Office on August 31 as Donald announced new deals with nine drug-makers to voluntarily lower the prices of their medications.
She stayed nearby during his remarks and was later seen speaking on the phone while moving around the office.
The aide has become known as the "human printer," reportedly carrying a portable printer loaded with positive news stories and social media posts for Donald.
Natalie Harp's Letters to Donald Trump
Natalie's relationship with Donald drew fresh attention after two letters she wrote to the president in 2023 were published.
"I never want to bring you anything but joy. I'm sorry I lost my focus," she wrote. "You are all that matters to me. I don't want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life."
The aid also described feeling burned out and wanting a position that would put her closer to Donald, writing that she was "starting to envy those whose only 'job' seems to be to talk with you, and look pretty. I want that job!!"
"I need to reunite my past self with my current into a better version who will make you proud," she continued. "And please, when I fail, will you tell me? You have the absolute right to cuss me out, if need be, when I deserve it, because no one knows or cares about me more."
Secret Service Reportedly Raised Concerns
Maggie Haberman recently discussed Natalie's letters during an appearance on CNN's The Source, saying her conduct had attracted attention from people around Donald.
"Harp has carved out this role of being incredibly devoted to the president. She had left these letters for him and in his personal spaces during the interregnum for four years," Maggie said. "The Secret Service had gotten alarmed by some of them. That was not... well, that was notable."
She added, "Most of her colleagues have been uneasy with her for some time. She is representative of how different this term is from term one, because this is the kind of aide who will just give him quick, unfiltered information, connect him to other people, is present there, and basically spends most of her waking hours trying to work for him and get him what he wants."