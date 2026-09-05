EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Infuriated' by 'Eggxit' Mockery Over Her Chickens

Their rescued flock of 10 chickens – housed in a coop called Archie's Chick Inn and featured in Markle's Netflix series With Love, Meghan – will reportedly remain in California under the care of staff.

A source familiar with the Sussexes claimed: "Meghan can see the funny side of plenty of things, but she finds the whole 'Eggxit' joke pretty infuriating because something incredibly mundane has been turned into another opportunity to ridicule her.

"These are rescued animals they care about, and leaving them with people who already know how to look after them is simply the sensible option. She certainly doesn't see the chickens as some great symbol of whether the family is committed to Britain."