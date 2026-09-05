EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Infuriated' by 'Eggxit' Mockery Over Her Chickens
Sept. 5 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have been left "infuriated" by "Eggxit" jokes surrounding her family's decision to leave their beloved chickens behind in California as the Sussexes make their dramatic return to Britain.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Markle, 45, and Prince Harry, 41, are relocating to the UK with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, while retaining their Montecito home.
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Their rescued flock of 10 chickens – housed in a coop called Archie's Chick Inn and featured in Markle's Netflix series With Love, Meghan – will reportedly remain in California under the care of staff.
A source familiar with the Sussexes claimed: "Meghan can see the funny side of plenty of things, but she finds the whole 'Eggxit' joke pretty infuriating because something incredibly mundane has been turned into another opportunity to ridicule her.
"These are rescued animals they care about, and leaving them with people who already know how to look after them is simply the sensible option. She certainly doesn't see the chickens as some great symbol of whether the family is committed to Britain."
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Amid the attention, Markle posted an image on Instagram carrying the message: "People who take care of chickens are literally chicken tenders."
The timing prompted speculation that the post was a playful response to the headlines, although Markle did not directly address the reports.
Harry and Markle rescued the birds from a commercial factory farm, according to reports, with their flock including two silkies named Phil and Jill.
Their dogs are reportedly expected to accompany the family to Britain.
Another insider said: "There have been endless jokes about chickens being abandoned and 'Eggxit,' and Meghan is aware of them. What frustrates her is the suggestion that keeping animals at Montecito somehow exposes the move as fake or temporary. Their American home isn't being erased from their lives simply because the children are going to school in Britain."
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The Sussexes have not publicly confirmed where they intend to establish their British base, although the Cotswolds have emerged as a probable location.
Their decision to retain their Montecito base has fueled questions about how permanent the relocation will be.
A source previously suggested their stay could last six months, a year or longer, with Canada and Australia potentially figuring in their plans.
Markle's professional ambitions have also generated speculation around the move.
Former actress Markle became internationally known for playing Rachel Zane in Suits before leaving acting as her relationship with Harry became serious. She has recently been linked to a possible role in the third season of Guy Ritchie's Netflix crime series The Gentlemen, although reports have differed over whether discussions remain active.
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The show's second season premieres September 3, with Netflix having already confirmed a third installment.
Ritchie said: "The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded, and the consequences carry weight. A third season felt inevitable, and I'm looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further."
King Charles, 77, was reportedly informed about his son's plans to move back to Britain just days before news of the family's return emerged.
The Sussexes' UK return comes after some of the lucrative media agreements underpinning their post-royal independence have ended or been scaled back.
Sources have now claimed the couple's determination to expand their commercial ventures could partly reflect the extraordinary expense of maintaining their lifestyle.