Lindsay Clancy Supporters Flood GoFundMe After Murder Trial Ends in Hung Jury as Fund Surges Past $1.1 Million
Sept. 5 2026, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy supporters are rallying around her parents after her murder trial ended without a verdict, RadarOnline.com.
Donations poured into a GoFundMe for Mike and Paula Musgrove following the mistrial, pushing the fundraiser past $1.1 million.
Fundraiser Surges After Mistrial
The "Musgrove Family Fund" had already attracted substantial support, but contributions picked up after the Friday, September 4 decision to declare a mistrial.
The fundraiser, organized by Brandee Mulligan, currently has a $3 million goal.
Brandee explained the decision in an update on Friday.
"I've decided to raise the goal of this fundraiser since this process has been extended, so is the time Paula and Mike will remain away from their home, continuing to carry the costs that come with being there for their daughter every day," she wrote.
"The original purpose of this fundraiser hasn't changed — it's simply to take one thing off their plate while they continue to show up for their family. If they have to keep showing up longer, I want to make sure the support does too," the post added.
GoFundMe Confirms Page Is Verified
A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed the fundraiser is "verified" and said the money is intended for Mike, per The New York Post.
The page also states: "Mike and Paula are the named beneficiaries of this GoFundMe and receive the funds directly. I do not have access to the money. The fundraiser was established with their knowledge and consent, and Lindsay's attorney, Kevin Reddington, is aware of it."
Brandee previously acknowledged that she initially launched the fundraiser "without even asking permission," she told the Daily Mail.
Donations Pour In From Supporters
Supporters have continued donating amounts ranging from $5 to $300.
Three donors reportedly gave $5,000 each while the proceedings were underway.
Messages left alongside the donations also offered words of encouragement to Lindsay's parents.
"My heart is with Lindsay and her parents. I cannot imagine the depth of the pain your family has endured and continues to carry," one donor wrote.
"This is donation #5," another shared. "I can't imagine what Lindsay and her family are feeling right now..."
Lindsay Clancy Trial Ends Without Verdict
Lindsay spent seven weeks on trial after prosecutors accused her of killing her three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan — by strangling them with exercise bands.
Her defense argued that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis that was worsened by prescription medications.
Prosecutors, however, maintained that Lindsay was mentally capable and had planned the killings.
The jury deliberated for seven days before sending three notes indicating they remained deadlocked. The panel consisted of nine women and three men.
Judge William Sullivan ultimately declared a mistrial after the jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision.