Lindsay Clancy Supporters Flood GoFundMe After Murder Trial Ends in Hung Jury as Fund Surges Past $1.1 Million

Donations poured into a GoFundMe for Mike and Paula Musgrove following the mistrial, pushing the fundraiser past $1.1 million.

Lindsay Clancy supporters are rallying around her parents after her murder trial ended without a verdict , RadarOnline.com.

The 'Musgrove Family Fund' was created by Brandee Mulligan to help cover the costs faced by Lindsay Clancy's parents.

The "Musgrove Family Fund" had already attracted substantial support, but contributions picked up after the Friday, September 4 decision to declare a mistrial.

The fundraiser, organized by Brandee Mulligan, currently has a $3 million goal.

Brandee explained the decision in an update on Friday.

"I've decided to raise the goal of this fundraiser since this process has been extended, so is the time Paula and Mike will remain away from their home, continuing to carry the costs that come with being there for their daughter every day," she wrote.

"The original purpose of this fundraiser hasn't changed — it's simply to take one thing off their plate while they continue to show up for their family. If they have to keep showing up longer, I want to make sure the support does too," the post added.