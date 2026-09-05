EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton 'Set to Introduce Mom to Kim Kardashian Again'

The 41-year-old Formula 1 star has brought his mother to Monza for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix as he chases his first victory there for Ferrari – while speculation is mounting that Kardashian, 45, could also appear at the circuit after previously supporting Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix in June.

Lewis Hamilton is set to introduce his mother to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, again as he brings the two most important women in his life closer together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Another insider said: "Lewis is extremely close to his mom and doesn't involve his family lightly when it comes to his private relationships. Things with Kim have become serious enough that bringing those different parts of his life together would be a natural next step."

A source told Radar : "Lewis bringing his mom to Monza is incredibly special for him, and naturally Kim is now an important part of his life too. The expectation is that the two women will be introduced as Lewis and Kim's relationship develops. For Lewis, having his family and the person he's dating comfortable around one another would be important."

Hamilton revealed his mother would be at Monza as he attempts to win at Ferrari's home race for the first time.

He said: "My mom's here. I don't think she's been to Monza, and certainly not (while I was) with Ferrari. I wanted her to experience this and bring any lucky dust she can bring."

Hamilton has won five times at the famous Italian circuit but has yet to triumph there since joining Ferrari. He admitted the prospect of delivering a victory for the Italian team in front of its passionate tifosi had increased the pressure.

"There is a first ahead of me, in the sense of if I was to win, I go into new territory, winning for the first time in Ferrari at Monza. It would be phenomenal. The pressure's high. You want to do it for the team," the racer explained.

"Many of them will come to this race. The tifosi come out in huge numbers with a passion that's unmatched."