Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Lewis Hamilton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton 'Set to Introduce Mom to Kim Kardashian Again'

Split photo of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; MEGA

Lewis Hamilton's girlfriend Kim Kardashian may meet his mother again.

Sept. 5 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lewis Hamilton is set to introduce his mother to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, again as he brings the two most important women in his life closer together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 41-year-old Formula 1 star has brought his mother to Monza for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix as he chases his first victory there for Ferrari – while speculation is mounting that Kardashian, 45, could also appear at the circuit after previously supporting Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix in June.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Hamilton plans to introduce his mother to his girlfriend Kardashian again, sources claim.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

A source told Radar: "Lewis bringing his mom to Monza is incredibly special for him, and naturally Kim is now an important part of his life too. The expectation is that the two women will be introduced as Lewis and Kim's relationship develops. For Lewis, having his family and the person he's dating comfortable around one another would be important."

Another insider said: "Lewis is extremely close to his mom and doesn't involve his family lightly when it comes to his private relationships. Things with Kim have become serious enough that bringing those different parts of his life together would be a natural next step."

Article continues below advertisement

Lewis Hamilton's Intense Ferrari Home Race Pressure

Photo of Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Hamilton admitted feeling the pressure of winning in front of the passionate tifosi.

Hamilton revealed his mother would be at Monza as he attempts to win at Ferrari's home race for the first time.

He said: "My mom's here. I don't think she's been to Monza, and certainly not (while I was) with Ferrari. I wanted her to experience this and bring any lucky dust she can bring."

Hamilton has won five times at the famous Italian circuit but has yet to triumph there since joining Ferrari. He admitted the prospect of delivering a victory for the Italian team in front of its passionate tifosi had increased the pressure.

"There is a first ahead of me, in the sense of if I was to win, I go into new territory, winning for the first time in Ferrari at Monza. It would be phenomenal. The pressure's high. You want to do it for the team," the racer explained.

"Many of them will come to this race. The tifosi come out in huge numbers with a passion that's unmatched."

Article continues below advertisement

Will Kim Kardashian Attend Monza?

Photo of Kim and Khloe Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian previously attended the Monaco Grand Prix in June with sister Khloe.

It is not known whether Kardashian will attend the Italian Grand Prix.

The Kardashians star made her first official Formula 1 paddock appearance in support of Hamilton at Monaco in June, when she attended alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Hamilton finished second behind Kimi Antonelli, and appeared to blow Kim a kiss from the podium.

Asked afterward about having Kim there to support him, Hamilton said: "Yeah, it's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support.

"My friends… it was an incredible turnout overall. I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Craig Melvin reportedly seeks more pay as his 'Today' workload fuels growing tensions behind the scenes.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Co-Host Craig Melvin 'Seeks More Pay Amid Workload Tensions'

George Hamilton reveals surgery left him with memory loss that lasted for years and changed his life.

EXCLUSIVE: George Hamilton Reveals Surgery Left Him With Years of Memory Loss

Inside Their Red-Hot F1 Romance

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photo of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Hamilton and Kim Kardashian went public with their high-profile romance earlier this year.

Hamilton's mother will now witness another major weekend in her son's career as he attempts to add a Ferrari victory to his five previous wins at Monza.

Hamilton and Kim went public with their romance earlier this year, bringing together two of the world's most recognizable stars.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.