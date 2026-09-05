EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Co-Host Craig Melvin 'Seeks More Pay Amid Workload Tensions'
Sept. 5 2026, Published 9:15 a.m. ET
Craig Melvin is ready to ditch the third hour of Today because he's tired of working longer and harder than his peers – while earning less dough, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
Melvin Feels Like 'Today' Workhorse
Melvin and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie are positioned as equals – but insiders said Melvin is increasingly frustrated that their schedules don't feel that way.
"Craig looks at the clock and thinks, 'How is this an equal partnership?'" a television insider said. "Savannah gets to leave at nine. Craig keeps working. He's done being the workhorse. He feels like he's doing more and getting less."
Melvin Demands NBC Recognize His Worth
Sources said Melvin wants his schedule, salary and role to reflect his value.
"He knows what he's worth," the insider added. "Now he wants NBC to know it, too."
Melvin has been on the morning show for nearly 8 years after he first joined as a weekday news anchor in August 2018.