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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Eggxit' as She Leaves Chickens Behind for UK

Photo of Meghan Markle and her rescue chickens
Source: @aseverofficial/Instagram;MEGA

Meghan Markle is said to be leaving her chicken pals behind and heading to the UK.

Aug. 25 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is facing mockery over her upcoming "Eggxit" from her California chickens as she and Prince Harry prepare to relocate their family to Britain this week – while leaving their famous flock behind in Montecito.

Radaronline.com can reveal that Markle, 45, and Harry, 41, will bring their dogs Mia and P--- to the UK, but household staff will remain responsible for their chickens in California.

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Photo of Meghan Markle and her rescue chickens
Source: @aseverofficial/Instagram;MEGA

Markle has faced public mockery over leaving her rescue chickens behind in Montecito.

Sources have told us the Sussexes are keeping their Montecito mansion as well as their vacation property in Portugal as they begin an extended period of living in Britain after six years away.

And an insider familiar with their arrangements said the decision to leave behind their chickens reflected the practical difficulties involved in moving the birds internationally, while allowing the Sussexes to maintain their California base.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will also remain in California.

The chickens became an unlikely symbol of the Sussexes' post-royal life after appearing during the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, and subsequently featuring in one of Markle's Netflix programs.

The couple originally rescued 10 hens from a commercial factory farm in California before their neighbor Ellen DeGeneres later gave them another bird.

Their coop was famously christened Archie's Chick Inn after their son Prince Archie, seven.

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Photo of Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Source: @meghan/Instagram

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The decision to leave the flock behind also underlines how the Sussexes are not abandoning California completely.

Their Montecito property will remain available to them, while they are also expected to spend time at their Portuguese vacation home throughout the year.

Harry and Markle are preparing to live in a non-royal residence outside London, with the Cotswolds heavily rumored as their destination.

Archie and his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, five, have been enrolled at a British prep school as the family establishes its new base.

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Photo of King Charles and Prince William
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William rejected any revived half-in, half-out working royal model, according to sources.

Harry has meanwhile stepped down from the board of African Parks and is no longer a trustee of the conservation organization.

African Parks acknowledged last year that human rights abuses had been committed by rangers in the Republic of the Congo following an independent investigation into allegations involving indigenous people in Odzala-Kokoua National Park.

A spokesman for Harry said the Duke, who served as the organization's president for six years before becoming a director in 2023, remains an "active and avid supporter" of its work.

African Parks said last year it had strengthened safeguarding procedures both within Odzala-Kokoua and across the organization.

The Sussexes' return comes as the Royal Family spend their traditional annual vacation at Balmoral.

King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, are understood to remain united on one significant condition surrounding Harry and Markle's return – and sources said there can be no revival of a "half-in, half-out" arrangement allowing the Sussexes to operate partly as working royals.

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes maintained their non-working royal status upon returning to the UK.

For now, the couple's transatlantic ties will remain firmly intact, with their California mansion – and Archie's Chick Inn – staying in place as they establish their new British life.

A source familiar with the Sussexes' plans claimed: "There has been plenty of joking about 'Eggxit' because the chickens became such a recognizable part of Meghan's California life.

"They featured prominently in the image she created after leaving Britain, so there is an obvious irony that the family is heading back to the UK while the chickens stay behind."

Another insider claimed: "Meghan is very attached to the chickens, but transporting an entire flock across the Atlantic was never particularly realistic. They will remain properly cared for at Montecito, and Meghan will be able to see them whenever the family returns to California.

"Leaving the chickens behind is also a reminder that this isn't a complete goodbye to California. Harry and Meghan are keeping Montecito and intend to return. They aren't shutting the door on their American life."

"The chickens became symbolic of the quiet, independent existence Harry and Meghan wanted after leaving royal life," they added. "But something is amusing about 'Eggxit' happening as they reverse course and establish themselves in Britain again."

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