EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Eggxit' as She Leaves Chickens Behind for UK

Sources have told us the Sussexes are keeping their Montecito mansion as well as their vacation property in Portugal as they begin an extended period of living in Britain after six years away.

And an insider familiar with their arrangements said the decision to leave behind their chickens reflected the practical difficulties involved in moving the birds internationally, while allowing the Sussexes to maintain their California base.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will also remain in California.

The chickens became an unlikely symbol of the Sussexes' post-royal life after appearing during the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, and subsequently featuring in one of Markle's Netflix programs.

The couple originally rescued 10 hens from a commercial factory farm in California before their neighbor Ellen DeGeneres later gave them another bird.

Their coop was famously christened Archie's Chick Inn after their son Prince Archie, seven.