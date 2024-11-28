Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel 'Will Never Play Together Again' Despite Duo's Tear-Filled 'Reunion' Lunch

The bitter feud that shattered the legendary music duo Simon & Garfunkel seems to have ended with a recent reunion of the stars – but don't expect the senior citizens to perform together again.

The now 83-year-old singers of iconic hits such as Scarborough Fair, I Am a Rock and the score to the classic 1967 flick The Graduate – who hadn't worked together since 2010 – met again, leaving Art Garfunkel in tears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.