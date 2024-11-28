Your tip
Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel 'Will Never Play Together Again' Despite Duo's Tear-Filled 'Reunion' Lunch

simon garfunkel will never play together again
Simon and Garfunkel have reflected on their tearful reunion lunch.

Nov. 28 2024

The bitter feud that shattered the legendary music duo Simon & Garfunkel seems to have ended with a recent reunion of the stars – but don't expect the senior citizens to perform together again.

The now 83-year-old singers of iconic hits such as Scarborough Fair, I Am a Rock and the score to the classic 1967 flick The Graduate – who hadn't worked together since 2010 – met again, leaving Art Garfunkel in tears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We had a lunch together. It was very, very warm and wonderful," recalled Garfunkel. "There were tears. I was crying at a certain point because I felt that I had hurt him.

"But there were hugs. I'm cherishing this two-week-old memory of having lunch with Paul Simon."

The bitterness reportedly began when Garfunkel started acting in hit movies – 1970's Catch-22, followed by 1971's Carnal Knowledge with Jack Nicholson and Ann-Margret – and continued as the duo would reunite and then perform separately again.

Finally, the coming and going exasperated Simon, who said: "He let us all down. I was tired of all the drama.

"I didn't feel I could trust him anymore."

Since their last performance together in 2010, Simon has worked alone. Last year, he released his album “Seven Psalms”.

Because of hearing issues, Simon hasn't performed live since 2018, but he said: "I'm hoping to eventually be able to do a full-length concert. I'm optimistic!"

However, sources are pessimistic that Simon and Garfunkel will ever sing together again!

