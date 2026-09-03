Trump Insists He 'Doesn't Wear a Wig' as Prez Appears to Be Profusely 'Sweating' on Stage During Outdoor Speech

Although temperatures at the start of the event hovered in the mid-70s, Trump appeared to be sweating profusely while delivering remarks.

While the 80-year-old didn't mention his damp appearance, he did bring up speculation that his hair is not all his.

Trump recounted a speech he delivered at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally, held near the Dayton International Airport in Ohio on March 16, 2024. The winds were uncharacteristically wild that day, but Trump was bound to power through.

"It was blowing so hard," Trump recalled. "You know, for years, I had to suffer with people saying, 'He wears a wig'. I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not gonna be on your head very long."

That day, his coif was tucked tightly underneath one of his trademark red "Make America Great Again" hats.