Trump Insists He 'Doesn't Wear a Wig' as Prez Appears to Be Profusely 'Sweating' on Stage During Outdoor Speech
Sept. 3 2026, Updated 11:38 a.m. ET
Donald Trump found himself in a hairy situation when he tried to put to bed longstanding rumors that he wears a wig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president hosted a number of Republican incumbents at an outdoor event at the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday night, September 2, and critics say he was really feeling the heat.
Donald Trump Insists He Doesn't Wear a Wig
Although temperatures at the start of the event hovered in the mid-70s, Trump appeared to be sweating profusely while delivering remarks.
While the 80-year-old didn't mention his damp appearance, he did bring up speculation that his hair is not all his.
Trump recounted a speech he delivered at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally, held near the Dayton International Airport in Ohio on March 16, 2024. The winds were uncharacteristically wild that day, but Trump was bound to power through.
"It was blowing so hard," Trump recalled. "You know, for years, I had to suffer with people saying, 'He wears a wig'. I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not gonna be on your head very long."
That day, his coif was tucked tightly underneath one of his trademark red "Make America Great Again" hats.
Donald Trump Raised New Questions About His Hairdo
Still, the mere mention of his hair had critics online wigging out, as they rushed to debate the president's supposed hairpiece.
"It's a Trumpee," one skeptic wrote in a Reddit chatroom, as another blasted, "It must be his real hair because only a f----- idiot would buy a wig that looked like that."
A third person begged, "President Trump, please give Marge Simpson back her wig because you re-styled it and it's hitting like you think it does."
Donald Trump Was in a Sweaty Situation
Others were distracted by the president's perceived perspiration problem, with one person asking, "Is he melting?"
Another snarked, "He looks unbelievably unwell; all that grease and sweat on his face is melting his gender-affirming makeup, and his real decrepit self is showing."
A third person pointed out, "Trump is a sweaty mess. Looks like W.C. Fields with his shiny apple cheeks."
While one person wanted to know, "Did he wash his face with his Big Mac?"
Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
Trump raised eyebrows last month when he sported an overly fluffy head of hair at a speaking engagement in Las Vegas, but when he made it back to Washington, D.C., he was spotted in the Oval Office with his 'do seemingly back to normal.
On Wednesday, August 5, the president's hair appeared thick and healthy, with a strawberry tint that was much more aligned with his younger self. However, just one day later, he seemed to be back to light blonde in a photo of him sitting at the Resolute Desk.
Critics contend that Trump had given himself a Vegas-style makeover, which they noted seemed to only last for the day.
Trump did not respond to wig speculation at that event.