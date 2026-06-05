Trump's Thinning Hair Sparks Concern During Prez's Latest Appearance — As 'Dementia' and Health Fears Intensify
June 5 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's latest medical records showed the surprising revelation that he's no longer taking a medication to prevent hair loss, despite maintaining his famed blonde mane while pushing 80, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old president took finasteride, commonly known as Propecia, during his first term between 2017 and 2021, but his most recent checkup at Walter Reed Medical Center didn't include the anti-balding drug.
White House Responds to Propecia Questions
The White House refused to elaborate on why finasteride was no longer on the list of medications Trump takes.
“The current report reflects all medications deemed clinically relevant to disclose at this time,” a spokesperson told the Washington Post. “No additional undisclosed conditions or procedures materially affecting his health status were omitted from this report."
The May 29 memo from Dr. Sean Barbabella on his White House letterhead was titled "President Donald J. Trump's Annual Physical Examination Results" and detailed everything about the Commander-in-Chief's health status as of the May 26 exam.
Critics Wonder What Trump Is Trying to 'Hide' With Proprecia Omission
Under "current medications," Barbabella listed both Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, which are used to control cholesterol. Trump is also still taking aspirin as part of his cardiac prevention regimen.
The omission of Propecia led to some speculation that the president is trying to hide something.
"It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed,” Columbia University professor and psychiatrist Robert Klitzman told the Post.
He added that finasteride comes with an increased risk of depression, and that it is "crucial" for the president to be totally transparent about what medications he's on.
A second medical professional also called out the medication report.
"We are obviously overdue for the appointment of an independent medical expert assessment," New York University’s medical school bioethics program founder Arthur Caplan huffed to the outlet.
On X, one user complained, "If the White House won't be transparent about Propecia, will they be honest about bigger health matters?"
A second noted, "It’s not just a hair loss drug. It’s a prostate drug. You’d need to know not just what he’s taking but what he’s taking it for."
Donald Trump Told Chuck Todd He Should 'Take the Pill'
While Trump hasn't spoken openly about his Propecia use, former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd relayed an anecdote about it during a 2017 appearance on Conan O'Brien's TBS talk show.
Todd said Trump complimented his hair, but suggested he take the medication to make it even better.
"Your hair’s great. You just need to take a little pill. Take a pill. Take [Propecia]," Todd recalled the president telling him.
When the former NBC newsman noted that the drug has potential sexual side effects, he claimed Trump boasted, "I don’t have to worry about that."
During his first term, three different physicians noted that the Prez used finasteride, with Dr. Ronny Jackson revealing in a 2018 briefing, "He takes Propecia, 1 milligram daily, for prevention of male-pattern hair loss.”
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Donald Trump Deemed 'Fully Fit to Carry Out Duties' as POTUS
Barbabella said Trump passed his latest physical with flying colors amid ongoing speculation that he may be suffering from "dementia" or another cognitive concern.
"President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function," the physician wrote in his summary.
"His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," Barbabella added.