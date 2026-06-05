Trump's Thinning Hair Sparks Concern During Prez's Latest Appearance — As 'Dementia' and Health Fears Intensify

Under "current medications," Barbabella listed both Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, which are used to control cholesterol. Trump is also still taking aspirin as part of his cardiac prevention regimen.

The omission of Propecia led to some speculation that the president is trying to hide something.

"It raises significant questions of what else is possibly not being revealed,” Columbia University professor and psychiatrist Robert Klitzman told the Post.

He added that finasteride comes with an increased risk of depression, and that it is "crucial" for the president to be totally transparent about what medications he's on.

A second medical professional also called out the medication report.

"We are obviously overdue for the appointment of an independent medical expert assessment," New York University’s medical school bioethics program founder Arthur Caplan huffed to the outlet.

On X, one user complained, "If the White House won't be transparent about Propecia, will they be honest about bigger health matters?"

A second noted, "It’s not just a hair loss drug. It’s a prostate drug. You’d need to know not just what he’s taking but what he’s taking it for."