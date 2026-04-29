EXCLUSIVE: Why Humiliated Ex-NBC Newsman Chuck Todd is Stunning Friends and Family With Insurance Shilling Move

But some say Todd's new venture is jarring for those who remember him as one of NBC's most powerful political voices.

"This is a big shift," one media insider told RadarOnline.com. "We're talking about someone who used to shape the national conversation."

Todd, who spent nearly two decades at NBC and anchored Meet the Press from 2014 to 2023, left the network in early 2025.

Since then, he's launched a podcast and a subscription-based interview show – but some suspect that hasn't completely filled the gap.