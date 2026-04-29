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EXCLUSIVE: Why Humiliated Ex-NBC Newsman Chuck Todd is Stunning Friends and Family With Insurance Shilling Move

Chuck Todd has stunned friends and family with an unexpected insurance shilling move after NBC exit.
Source: MEGA

Chuck Todd has stunned friends and family with an unexpected insurance shilling move after NBC exit.

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April 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Newsman Chuck Todd has gone from grilling presidents to shilling for life insurance – and the former Meet the Press moderator's career move has people in media circles doing a double take, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Todd is appearing in an ad for Ethos life insurance, delivering a somber, deeply personal pitch about protecting families as he discusses his own father's death when the TV personality was just 16.

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From Power Player To Podcaster

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Chuck Todd appeared in an Ethos ad sharing a personal story about his father's death to promote life insurance.
Source: FS2 / WENN.com / MEGA

Chuck Todd appeared in an Ethos ad sharing a personal story about his father's death to promote life insurance.

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But some say Todd's new venture is jarring for those who remember him as one of NBC's most powerful political voices.

"This is a big shift," one media insider told RadarOnline.com. "We're talking about someone who used to shape the national conversation."

Todd, who spent nearly two decades at NBC and anchored Meet the Press from 2014 to 2023, left the network in early 2025.

Since then, he's launched a podcast and a subscription-based interview show – but some suspect that hasn't completely filled the gap.

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A media insider said Todd's shift reflects changes in the traditional TV news industry.
Source: FS2 / WENN.com / MEGA

A media insider said Todd's shift reflects changes in the traditional TV news industry.

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"The old model is gone," the insider said. "Even the biggest names are having to hustle in ways they never would have before."

"This isn't just about Chuck. It's about the collapse of traditional TV news as we knew it."

Still, not everyone sees it as a fall.

"He's telling a personal story and getting paid," another insider noted. "In today's media world, that's survival."

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