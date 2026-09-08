Lindsay Clancy-Obsessed Mom Accused of Murdering 2-Year-Old Son Hires Casey Anthony's Former Lawyer

Lyon, nicknamed the "Angel of Death Row," represented Anthony in 2008 after the mother was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. The case captured international media attention.

Ultimately, a jury found her not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter. They did, however, find her guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

After deciding to take on Walsh's case, Lyon told The New York Post, "This is a tragedy for the Walsh family all of whom are mourning the loss of this child. It is also a tragedy in that Corie herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened."

"It is our hope that through a thorough presentation and investigation of the facts, that all of us will come to see this heartbreak for what it is."