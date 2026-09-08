Lindsay Clancy-Obsessed Mom Accused of Murdering 2-Year-Old Son Hires Casey Anthony's Former Lawyer
Sept. 8 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Casey Anthony's former lawyer is set to represent a mother who is accused of murdering her 2-year-old son.
Corie Walsh, a 40-year-old mother from Massachusetts, was reportedly "very interested" in the Lindsay Clancy case before allegedly strangling her child to death. Now, she's hired Andrea Lyon, who famously worked on Anthony's case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Corie Walsh Hires Andrea Lyon
Lyon, nicknamed the "Angel of Death Row," represented Anthony in 2008 after the mother was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. The case captured international media attention.
Ultimately, a jury found her not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter. They did, however, find her guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
After deciding to take on Walsh's case, Lyon told The New York Post, "This is a tragedy for the Walsh family all of whom are mourning the loss of this child. It is also a tragedy in that Corie herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened."
"It is our hope that through a thorough presentation and investigation of the facts, that all of us will come to see this heartbreak for what it is."
Walsh Allegedly Killed Her Own Son
Walsh was arrested after a neighbor reportedly found her son hanging from a rafter in the basement by a ligature around his neck, according to court documents obtained by CNN. He "was cold and had no pulse" when they attempted to administer first aid to the child.
Emergency responders attempted to perform life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful. They found Walsh upstairs in her bathroom in a tub of bl--dy water. Her neighbor was reportedly pressing a towel on her thigh after finding her with a knife and cuts on her wrists and thighs.
The neighbor claimed Walsh was "actively harming herself" and claiming to attempt suicide. Walsh allegedly described to police how she killed her son in a manner "consistent with the evidence in this case."
Prosecutors claimed Walsh "made statements regarding harming her other children and statements that she intended to harm her husband upon his return home." At the time she was found, Walsh's other three children were not harmed.
Walsh allegedly called her slain son the "anti-Christ," and her lawyer alleged she suffered from psychosis.
Mother Allegedly Obsessed With Lindsay Clancy
Walsh was reportedly "very invested" in the Clancy trial, which was under jury deliberations at the time, according to NBC 5 Chicago. She allegedly texted friends about the case just hours before the incident at her own home.
Clancy was charged with the murder of her three children in a January 2023 incident. She pleaded not guilty. Her attorney argued, while she did kill the kids, she couldn't be held criminally responsible due to postpartum depression and psychosis. They argued Clancy was not guilty by way of insanity.
The trial ended with a deadlocked jury, so the judge declared a mistrial. Prosecutors have not yet indicated their plans for the next steps.
Casey Anthony's Attorney Earned Acquittal
Lyon successfully represented Anthony after her daughter went missing in June 2008. Anthony did not report her missing for 31 days, and Caylee's body was found in December 2008 near her grandparents' Orlando home.
Prosecutors alleged Anthony suffocated Caylee with chloroform and duct tape. They claimed she was looking to get away from the responsibilities of motherhood. However, her defense team claimed the incident was an accident, and they alleged Caylee drowned in a swimming pool. They further claimed the body was disposed of in a cover up.
Following the verdict, she was sentenced to time served.
According her firm's website, Lyon "was the first woman to serve as lead attorney in a death penalty case, and she holds an unparalleled 19 wins in 19 capital cases."