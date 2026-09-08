Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims Tesla CEO Offered Her $40Million to Stay Out of Bombshell Documentary

Speaking at a press conference before the screening, St. Clair, 28, said she refused to sell her silence to "set the example for my kids" that she shouldn't trade "being materially comfortable" over "speaking the truth."

St. Clair first gained prominence as an outspoken conservative influencer who pushed her anti-transgender opinions until 2026, when she denounced her previous activism. That sudden shift in her personal ideology gave her the confidence to speak out in the documentary.

"I got involved with Republican politics when I was 18 after I met Charlie Kirk, and there was an air of ignorance," she said. "But that ignorance does not excuse any role in that. I hope the risk that I'm taking now in speaking out and trying to fight back at least helps a little bit."