Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims Tesla CEO Offered Her $40Million to Stay Out of Bombshell Documentary
Sept. 8 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, has revealed that the Tesla founder offered her $40million to stay quiet and not reveal his deepest secrets to a documentary crew, RadarOnline.com can report.
St. Clair, who gave birth to Musk's 13th child, Romulus, in September 2024, turned down the 55-year-old's NDA proposal, and instead, sat down for an interview for the new documentary on the controversial billionaire simply titled, Musk, which premieres Tuesday, September 8 at the Venice Film Festival.
Ashley St. Clair Refuses to Stay Silent About Elon Musk
Speaking at a press conference before the screening, St. Clair, 28, said she refused to sell her silence to "set the example for my kids" that she shouldn't trade "being materially comfortable" over "speaking the truth."
St. Clair first gained prominence as an outspoken conservative influencer who pushed her anti-transgender opinions until 2026, when she denounced her previous activism. That sudden shift in her personal ideology gave her the confidence to speak out in the documentary.
"I got involved with Republican politics when I was 18 after I met Charlie Kirk, and there was an air of ignorance," she said. "But that ignorance does not excuse any role in that. I hope the risk that I'm taking now in speaking out and trying to fight back at least helps a little bit."
Ashley St. Clair Gave Birth to Elon Musk's Son in 2024
St. Clair has allegedly turned down Musk's money-for-secrecy offers before. After first meeting on what was then Twitter in 2023, the two began a relationship that led to the birth of Musk's son a year later.
But shortly after revealing their love child, she claims Musk offered her a one-time $15million payment, as well as $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for keeping quiet about their son together.
However, St. Clair told the Wall Street Journal last year she was not interested in the deal, revealing she didn't want the baby "to feel like he's a secret."
Elon Musk Allegedly Offered Millions to Buy Ashley St. Clair's Silence
According to St. Clair, Musk's "longtime fixer" Jared Birchall urged her not to reveal her relationship with the SpaceX founder, promising financial support for her silence.
The agreement would also reportedly prohibit St. Clair from speaking publicly about the controversial businessman.
St. Clair said there were no promises offered for security or health insurance if their son became sick. It also did not include a trust fund or life insurance if Musk died before the child was 21, she claimed.
Elon Musk Hits Back Hard
St. Clair dropped the news on Valentine's Day, 2025 that she gave birth to Musk's 13th child. However, after Musk did not publicly respond, she filed a petition for sole custody with the New York Supreme Court.
The billionaire hit back hard, according to her legal team.
"Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally," her legal team said in a statement at the time. "He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity."
They added: "At the same time, he filed an emergency application to gag Ashley and prevent her from communicating about his actions."