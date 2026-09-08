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EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Last Words to Black Sabbath Bandmate Revealed

Split photo Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne's final words to Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi before his death have been revealed.

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Sept. 8 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

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Ozzy Osbourne told Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi he felt "tired and really worn out" in a poignant final conversation just hours before his death at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The heavy metal pioneer died on July 22, 2025, only 17 days after reuniting with Iommi, 77, Geezer Butler, 77, and Bill Ward, 78, for Black Sabbath's farewell performance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

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Inside Ozzy's Heartbreaking Final Phone Call

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Split photo Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne spoke to Tony Iommi before his death.

Ozzy, whose health had deteriorated in his final years, performed while seated on a black throne before an emotional hometown crowd.

Now, speaking on the Loudwire Nights podcast, Iommi said: "I spoke to him the night before he passed. He said to me, 'I really feel tired and really worn out.'"

Iommi added: "I said: 'Well, you're bound to really, it's been a lot of stress and pressure and stuff like that.' And the next thing, the next day, (he's) gone."

Reflecting on the loss of his longtime friend and collaborator, the guitarist added: "It still feels like he's there."

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Ozzy Confined To A Throne For Final Show

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler
Source: MEGA

Black Sabbath reunited for a final hometown concert.

Ozzy had struggled with serious health problems before his final appearance, including Parkinson's disease and complications following spinal injuries and operations.

His physical condition meant the famously energetic frontman could no longer roam the stage as he had throughout Black Sabbath's decades-long career.

Iommi said: "It was difficult because seeing Ozzy sitting in a throne is not the way I see him. Always (when) we've been on stage, he's been running around, and he'd run up to (bassist) Geezer (Butler) and pull a face jokingly and come over to me and pull a face or the drummer or whatever.

"We always had a little laugh on stage and enjoy when he'd run about.

"But at Back To The Beginning, of course, he's in a throne, and I couldn't see him, which felt very unusual. I stood back by (drummer) Bill (Ward.)"

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The Gig They Didn't Know Would Be His Last

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Tony Iommi shared the final conversation he had with Ozzy on a podcast.

Iommi added: "But it was a great moment, and I'm really glad we could get the opportunity to do it, because I mean, God, we didn't know he was going to go that quick.

"But he did… there's memories that will remain there, from rehearsals to the whole thing… I am glad that we could do that gig."

Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham in 1948, Ozzy became one of rock's most recognizable figures after Black Sabbath emerged from the city at the end of the 1960s.

The band's dark, heavy sound helped establish the foundations of heavy metal, with landmark records including Black Sabbath, Paranoid and Master of Reality.

After leaving the group in 1979, Ozzy established a hugely successful solo career, releasing Blizzard of Ozz in 1980 and producing enduring songs including Crazy Train.

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Ozzy's Secret Battle To Take The Stage Again

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Photo Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Osbourne built a hugely successful solo music career.

He later found another generation of fans through the reality television series The Osbournes, which followed his family life with his wife Sharon Osbourne, 73, and their children.

The Birmingham farewell gig before hard-living veteran rocker Ozzy's death ultimately provided him with a final opportunity to perform alongside the original Black Sabbath lineup.

Iommi said: "He was really happy with it, that we could do it, you know?"

Ozzy endured years of serious health problems before his death.

He revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020 and underwent multiple operations after a 2019 fall aggravated injuries from a previous quad-bike accident. His worsening mobility eventually forced him to stop touring, although he remained determined to perform his one final Black Sabbath show.

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