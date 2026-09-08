EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Last Words to Black Sabbath Bandmate Revealed

Ozzy, whose health had deteriorated in his final years, performed while seated on a black throne before an emotional hometown crowd.

Now, speaking on the Loudwire Nights podcast, Iommi said: "I spoke to him the night before he passed. He said to me, 'I really feel tired and really worn out.'"

Iommi added: "I said: 'Well, you're bound to really, it's been a lot of stress and pressure and stuff like that.' And the next thing, the next day, (he's) gone."

Reflecting on the loss of his longtime friend and collaborator, the guitarist added: "It still feels like he's there."