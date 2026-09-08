Pamela Anderson Reveals She Was Given '10 Years to Live' by Docs After Hepatitis C Diagnosis — 'It Was a Death Sentence'

Opening up about the illness, Anderson said, "It was a death sentence," she told the crowd at the 2026 amfAR Gala Venezia. "That's what my doctor told me – that I probably had around 10 years to live."

The actress, now 59, admitted that the diagnosis may have "colored and corrupted (her) decisions."

She explained: "It was not fear of death, but fear of what might happen to my young children," she added, referring to her kids, Brandon Thomas, 30, and Dylan Jagger, 28, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

"It turned my life inside out."