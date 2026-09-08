Donald Trump Left 'Bored' by King Charles' Talking About 'Climate Change' During their First Encounter
Sept. 8 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Donald Trump was reportedly left "bored” by a conversation with King Charles during their first encounter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Commander-in-Chief, 80, allegedly "rolled his eyes" talking to aides afterwards, claiming the monarch failed to veer off the subject of climate change.
Differing Opinions on Climate Change
The meeting took place during Trump’s first term at the White House in 2019, his first official state visit to the U.K. Trump had afternoon tea at Clarence House in 2019 where conversation sparked about their differences on climate change.
His visit came after his administration withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017.
According to a new book by Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page titled The Queen and Her Presidents, Trump was hardly captivated by the exchange with Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales.
Melania: 'Oh Yes, He Was Very Bored'
As reported by Hello magazine, Page wrote: "Never mind that Trump had complained to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham the then-Prince Charles bored him during their first meeting in 2019."
"Afterward, Trump told Grisham that the conversation had been terrible. 'Nothing but climate change,' Trump groused, rolling his eyes," the passage in the book continued. "Melania Trump confirmed that with a laugh. 'Oh, yes, he was very bored,' she said of her husband. But Trump said he had had a change of heart about Charles since then.'"
Since Charles became King, Trump has showered the royal family with praise.
When bidding farewell to Charles, 77, at the end of his state visit to the U.S. in April, Trump said: "He's a great King. The greatest King, in my book."
Trump Showers Other Royals With Praise
Speaking about Prince William in May, he said: "He'll be a good King, won't he? He's very nice. A great guy. I like him."
However, the president isn’t a fan of all the members of the royal family, namely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
He reportedly joked with Charles about the possibility of the king "taking him back" to the U.K. in April, while the Duke was based in the U.S. with his wife.
On September 2, Trump also told reporters he was "not a fan" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
While Trump said he "had a very good relationship" with the queen at the time, and dubbed the king a "great, great guy," he had strong opinions on Harry and Meghan.
"I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it. I didn't like the way they acted," he said. "I thought she (Meghan) was terribly disrespectful to the queen, to King Charles."
"I don't know, maybe I'm different. I wouldn't have taken them back," he added. "Frankly, if I were the royal family, I wouldn’t have taken them back."