Donald Trump Left 'Bored' by King Charles' Talking About 'Climate Change' During their First Encounter

As reported by Hello magazine, Page wrote: "Never mind that Trump had complained to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham the then-Prince Charles bored him during their first meeting in 2019."

"Afterward, Trump told Grisham that the conversation had been terrible. 'Nothing but climate change,' Trump groused, rolling his eyes," the passage in the book continued. "Melania Trump confirmed that with a laugh. 'Oh, yes, he was very bored,' she said of her husband. But Trump said he had had a change of heart about Charles since then.'"

Since Charles became King, Trump has showered the royal family with praise.

When bidding farewell to Charles, 77, at the end of his state visit to the U.S. in April, Trump said: "He's a great King. The greatest King, in my book."